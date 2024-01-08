Volkswagen Tiguan reader test team

The Volkswagen Tiguan family SUV is very important to brand; it’s been on sale for 15 years and has been its best-seller every year since 2017. So important is it that Tiguan is one of the few names that VW will keep when it transitions to an all-electric line-up; the others are Golf and Golf GTI.

The pressure is on, then, for the new, 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan to take on the mantle and run with it. Roughly the same size as the outgoing model, it will initially be available with a range of petrol, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and diesel engines, with an electric version to come in the next couple of years. The PHEV has an official electric range of 62 miles, and its battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes using a 50kW public charger.

Available features include ventilated and massaging seats, a 15.0in infotainment touchscreen (12.9in is standard) and a customisable digital instrument panel. Happily, easy-to-use physical switches for frequently used functions – removed on the outgoing Tiguan – have been reinstated in the new car.