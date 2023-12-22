Most and least reliable used cars and SUVs

Used car prices are still at record high levels, and that means it’s more important than ever to choose your second-hand car wisely. Reliability is a crucial factor in keeping costs down – especially if you’re buying an older car that’s no longer covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

That's where the annual What Car? Reliability Survey can help because it reveals the used car models that are paragons of dependability, and the ones that could end up as costly money pits.

Compiled in association with MotorEasy, the latest survey contains data on 21,732 cars that span 178 models from 32 different brands. Each model and each brand are given a reliability rating based on how much they cost owners in repair bills and how long they spent in the garage getting fixed.