New Mini Countryman and new Volkswagen Tiguan vs Volvo XC40

Reinvented Countryman is significantly larger than its predecessor, making it more practical for family duties. It’s the most powerful and cheapest car here, too

NEW Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 eTSI 150 Life

List price £36,720

Target Price £35,114

The latest iteration of Volkswagen’s family SUV builds on a successful formula, with up-to-date technology, refreshed engines and even more space inside

Volvo XC40 B3 Core

List price £36,685

Target Price £35,629

The XC40 has been around for quite a few years now, but it’s still one of our favourite family SUVs, with a classy and practical interior and a comfy ride

Forgive us if you think we’re stating the obvious, but sales of SUVs don’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. In fact, there are those who predict that up to three-quarters of all new car registrations will be SUVs in just a few years’ time. That could mean that there will be nearly twice as many British homes with an SUV parked outside as there are families with a games console.