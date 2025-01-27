Mini Countryman Electric long-term test: report 4

Now, being the family SUV of the Mini range, the Countryman doesn’t seem as naturally suited to driver entertainment as its lower, lighter Mini Cooper hatch stablemate, but it does just as much to put you in the mood when you get behind the wheel. Starting with, well, starting.

To rouse any current Mini from its slumber, you turn a virtual key on the centre console. Every time I do this, I put aside the irony that the car has keyless opening and keyless go – but makes you turn a virtual key. I put it aside because – in my 21 year old BMW 5 Series and my wife’s 29 year-old Peugeot – the turning of a key is a wonderful connection to the fun I may be about to have.

And then, when you want to ensure that the drive you get is as spirited as it can be, you prod the Experience toggle to engage the Mini’s equivalent of a Sport mode – the suggestively named Go-Kart mode. You even get a little celebratory “wahey” through the speakers, the central dial turns into a vast monochrome speedometer, and the ambient lighting goes red.