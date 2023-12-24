What is a mild hybrid and should you buy one?

Hybrid cars – using a combination of a combustion engine and an electric motor to improve fuel economy and reduce emissions – have been a familiar concept for many motorists since the launch of the original Toyota Prius way back in 1997.

In recent years, we've also seen the arrival of increasingly popular plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models that can be plugged in and charged up so they can run for longer distances solely on electric power, yet still have the back-up of a petrol or diesel engine.

The latest variation on that theme is the ‘mild hybrid’, with a wide range of car makers, including Audi, BMW, Cupra, Fiat, Ford, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Seat, Suzuki and Volvo, offering models with the technology.