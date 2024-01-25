How much is car tax: VED rates explained

Vehicle excise duty (VED) on all but the cleanest new and used cars are set to rise from 1 April 2024. The increases are generally calculated in line with inflation based on the Retail Price Index (RPI), and are expected to equate to an increase of around 6%.

For most drivers of new and older cars, the annual cost will go up by between £5 and £10, but drivers of new vehicles with the highest emissions will pay £140 more in the first year. The first-year rate of car tax is based on the car's CO2 emissions, and from 1 April 2024 only pure electric vehicles will continue to be exempt from VED.

The additional 'expensive car' VED for new cars costing more than £40,000 still applies to all cars except pure electric vehicle (EV) models in 2024; plug-in hybrids are not exempt from it. Anyone buying a new car costing more than that from 1 April will have to pay £390 a year for years two to six (a total of £1950) on top of the standard rate of VED for the vehicle.