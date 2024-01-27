Used test: BMW i4 vs Porsche Taycan

As a brand, BMW has a strong reputation for driver appeal and interior quality, so does the i4 live up to it?

Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus

Price new £87,541

Price today £49,000**

The Taycan is super sleek and super quick, and used prices are now extremely tempting

*Price today is based on a 2021 (**2020) model with average mileage and a full service history and is correct at the time of writing

Imagine going back to the '60s, '70s or '80s and telling people that, one day, you'll be able to buy a brace of stunning performance cars that run on the same power as a milk float. They'd probably call you crazy. But that's exactly what we have here.

More specifically, we've got the range-topping M50 version of the BMW i4 and our recommended Porsche Taycan variant, the 4S – although there are even spritelier Taycans out there if you've got more to spend.