2024 BMW M5 revealed: Performance car gets plug-in hybrid power

Officially, the M5 will return up to 176.6mpg, but you’ll need to keep its 18.6kWh battery charged and make full use of its power in order to get anywhere near that. With the battery discharged, the economy drops to a more M5-like 27.7mpg. The first M5s to arrive in the UK will be able to charge at peak rates of 7.4kW, but later models will have that figure upped to 11kW.

While purists may grimace at the idea of this latest M5 being a plug-in hybrid, it’s also the route taken by one of the car’s biggest rivals – the Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. In that car, a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine is joined by an electric motor, resulting in 671bhp and a 0-62mph time of 3.2sec. The latest Mercedes-AMG E53 has also adopted hybrid power, while the Audi RS6 Avant relies solely on a V8 petrol engine.

The sound of the M5’s engine is controlled by electric flaps in the exhaust, but don’t think you’ll be wafting around silently on electric power – instead, BMW says there’s a special soundtrack which accompanies the car when it’s being driven on the battery.