Fleet and company car tax explained plus BIK rates up to 2027/2028

How to work out your company car tax

Most company car drivers use their vehicles for business and pleasure, which means they must pay benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax on it – and it’s vital that you work out exactly how much you’ll have to pay each month to HMRC.

First up, you need to know your company car’s P11D value. This is the list price, including of VAT and delivery charges, but not including the first registration fee of the first year of road fund licence. Don’t forget any extras you plan to add to the car's basic spec – these have to be included in the P11D calculation.

Next, you need to know your car’s official CO2 emissions figure. Cars are classified in percentage bands according to the amount of CO2 they emit.

Bear in mind that electric cars have no exhaust emissions, which is part of what makes them such popular fleet cars. The CO2 figure for any non-electric vehicle can be found on the manufacturer’s website.

You may have noticed that plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) have become another popular option for fleet drivers. With PHEVs, the distance they can officially be driven using just the battery and electric motor (i.e. without the engine kicking in) is taken into account for the BIK rate.

It’s a lot to think about, but the general rule of thumb is that the more expensive a vehicle is, and the more CO2 it emits, the more you’ll have to pay in company car tax.

Tax bands run from 2% to 37% for the 2023-24 tax year. Slightly different rates apply depending on whether the car was registered before or after 6 April 2020. (That's the date official CO2 output moved from the old NEDC test figures to the tougher WLTP protocol.)