Five ways to save money on company car tax in the UK

BMW X3 (petrol)

Annual BIK tax for a 20% tax payer: from £3,420

Annual BIK tax for a 40% tax payer: from £6,839

BMW iX3 (electric)

Annual BIK tax for a 20% tax payer: from £268

Annual BIK tax for a 40% tax payer: from £537

In other words, 20% tax payers can save the price of a new small car over a few years of running an electric rather than petrol SUV as a company car. Shocked by the difference? We're not surprised.

Even in a few years, when the rate on electric fleet cars is 5%, they will still be vastly cheaper to run than a petrol or diesel model. If you're considering making the switch, see our guide to setting up your business for electric cars.

2. Don't add too many expensive options

P11D is a set of numbers and letters very familiar to fleet car drivers, because this is the value of the car on which you’ll be taxed. The P11D value is the on-the-road price, but less the cost of registration and the first year's VED (road tax).

However, that price does include the cost of options, so if you get all a bit “want, want, want” with the options list, the car will cost more, and therefore, so will the amount you’ll have to pay in BIK tax each month. Are those ventilated leather seats and quad-zone climate control system looking quite so attractive now?

That’s why it’s better to choose a fleet car that has loads of equipment as standard, because you won’t feel the need to stack it with options.

Indeed, some car makers offer trim levels specifically aimed at business drivers, which feature the sort of kit most company car drivers usually choose from the options list.