Cupra Formentor long-term test: report 7

As well as sounding altogether rortier than my old car, this Formentor also benefits from four-wheel drive – useful on greasy roads – and a number of extra driving modes. Among these is ‘Performance’, which puts the gearbox into its sport setting, dials up the noise from the exhaust and sharpens up responses from the accelerator, and ‘drift’, which comes with a warning only to use it on a racetrack, alongside the promise of sweeping through corners like a racing driver.

While nobody is going to mistake the Formentor for a sports car, I am enjoying the added theatricality of this range-topping version – as do my passengers, who regularly squeal with delight as we move away from each set of traffic lights.

Moving away from plug-in hybrid power means my running costs are now higher than they used to be, but thanks to spending lots of time on the motorway between where I live in London and where my partner lives in Stoke-on-Trent, I’m getting close to matching the Formentor’s official fuel economy figure of 32.5mpg. And to keep my running costs in check, I’m filling up in Stoke, where I’ve noted an average of three-pence-per-litre difference in petrol costs.

There’s also been a welcome boost to practicality, because while my old car had a battery which ate into the available boot space, resulting in barely any more room than you’d find in a VW Golf, this Formentor has a 420 litres – more than you’d find in a Toyota C-HR. And that means I've got more space for my weekly shop, or the results from a spring trip to Ikea.