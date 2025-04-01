NEW REVIEWS:

Deal of the Day: Lease a Cupra Formentor from £280 per month
Deal of the Day: Lease a Cupra Formentor from £280 per month

The Cupra Formentor is stylish, well-equipped and fun to drive, and you could get one from just £280 per month...

Cupra Formentor front cornering
Eleanor Cooper
Published01 April 2025
If you’re in the market for a family SUV with race-track looks, then the sporty Cupra Formentor might be the one for you. And thanks to our leasing deals, you could get one for as little as £280 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 36-month contract with an annual 6000-mile limit and an initial payment of £3365.52. Yet even on a more common 36-month,10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2019.36), monthly payments are just £336.56.

See all Cupra Formentor leasing deals

The Formentor is available with a range of engines, including petrol, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The 148bhp engine, which is our Deal of the Day, can whisk the Formentor up to motorway speeds nicely, and its mild hybrid tech should also help keep your fuel bills low.

If you’re a fan of sporty driving positions, then you’ll appreciate sitting in Formentor, which places you much lower down than many other SUVs, such as the VW Tiguan and Volvo XC40

Darren Moss test driving Cupra Formentor

Interior quality is a particular highlight. In fact, it’s so stylish that we found it could compete with that of the vastly more expensive Lamborghini Urus. And you get plenty of modern tech, too, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring and wireless phone charging as standard.

Despite its sporty shape and sloping roofline, the Formentor should be practical enough for your daily needs – we crammed five carry-on suitcases into a Formentor PHEV, but the mild hybrid should be able to carry even more. You’ll have no issues stretching out in either the front or rear seats, or storing your necessities, because there are plenty of cubbies and a pair of spacious door bins up front.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Cupra Formentor deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

Read more: Buy a Skoda Kamiq from just £215 per month

