Deal of the Day: Lease a Cupra Formentor from £280 per month

Interior quality is a particular highlight. In fact, it’s so stylish that we found it could compete with that of the vastly more expensive Lamborghini Urus. And you get plenty of modern tech, too, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring and wireless phone charging as standard.

Despite its sporty shape and sloping roofline, the Formentor should be practical enough for your daily needs – we crammed five carry-on suitcases into a Formentor PHEV, but the mild hybrid should be able to carry even more. You’ll have no issues stretching out in either the front or rear seats, or storing your necessities, because there are plenty of cubbies and a pair of spacious door bins up front.

