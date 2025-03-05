Cupra Formentor long-term test: report 6

But then it happened. On leaving my partner’s house in Stoke-on-Trent for the long drive back to London, I was hit with an error message stating that there was a problem with the gearbox. The car wouldn’t go into gear, leaving me fearing that I’d be stranded.

Yet when I turned the car off and on again – a favourite trick of the What Car? IT department – the errors had disappeared.

I was able to drive home without issue, and to the What Car? office the following morning. But on arrival, it happened again. And this time, no amount of turning the car off and on again would fix the problem. Cupra was informed and, a few hours later, my car left on the back of a trailer.

I’m still waiting for an official diagnosis of what happened, but thankfully I haven’t been left without a car, because a new Cupra Formentor is now sitting on my driveway.

This one isn’t a plug-in hybrid, and is instead powered purely by petrol. And that’s no bad thing, because while I originally opted for plug-in hybrid power because I’d soon be able to charge at home, the house move which will enable me to do that has been pushed back.