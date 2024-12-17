Cupra Formentor long-term test: report 4

Fortunately, the garden centre close to where my girlfriend lives is home to some of the latest Tesla Superchargers which, as of last year, are open to non-Tesla drivers to use. You may remember these chargers took our Technology Award at the most recent What Car? Car of the Year Awards. We praised their high speeds – up to 250kW – long cables which mean you don’t need to park awkwardly to ensure it can reach your car’s charging port, and the ability to pay using a contactless card without having a Tesla account.

On my latest visit, then, I pulled in to use one, and I was impressed to see that news of non-Tesla owners being able to use the network had spread – only half of the fifteen or so bays had the brand’s own cars in them, and some bays were empty.

I parked up and went around to the back of the charger, where the instruction to tap my contactless card to start charging was clear and very welcome. No signing up to another account, no waiting for an access card, just quick charging. Indeed, within a few seconds of plugging in, the proverbial juice was flowing.

And yes, while I did pay more than using some other public charging networks, I’m willing to pay for the convenience and speed of the Tesla network.

