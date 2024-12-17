Cupra Formentor long-term test: report 4
Can plug-in hybrid power make an SUV fun as well as frugal? We're finding out with the help of the new Cupra Formentor...
The car Cupra Formentor VZ First Edition 1.5 e-Hybrid DSG 272PS | Run by Darren Moss, deputy digital editor
Why it’s here To prove that plug-in hybrid technology can lead to driving fun, as well as efficiency
Needs to Be frugal, comfortable for long trips, practical for children and able to function as a mobile office
Mileage 2411 List price £51,790 Target Price £47,790 Price as tested £53,825 Test economy 53.3mpg Official economy 585mpg
17 December 2024 – Going the distance
The miles are creeping up on my Cupra Formentor. That’s mainly due to my girlfriend living in Stoke-on-Trent while I work in London, meaning I’ve gotten very well acquainted with the motorway network which connects our two houses in the past few months.
It also means I’ve been trying out innovative ways of keeping my car’s 25.8kWh battery topped up, because when it’s drained, its effect is like carrying a heavy weight in the boot of a normal petrol-engined car. It’s in the best interests of both my car and my wallet, then, to try and keep it charged.
Fortunately, the garden centre close to where my girlfriend lives is home to some of the latest Tesla Superchargers which, as of last year, are open to non-Tesla drivers to use. You may remember these chargers took our Technology Award at the most recent What Car? Car of the Year Awards. We praised their high speeds – up to 250kW – long cables which mean you don’t need to park awkwardly to ensure it can reach your car’s charging port, and the ability to pay using a contactless card without having a Tesla account.
On my latest visit, then, I pulled in to use one, and I was impressed to see that news of non-Tesla owners being able to use the network had spread – only half of the fifteen or so bays had the brand’s own cars in them, and some bays were empty.
I parked up and went around to the back of the charger, where the instruction to tap my contactless card to start charging was clear and very welcome. No signing up to another account, no waiting for an access card, just quick charging. Indeed, within a few seconds of plugging in, the proverbial juice was flowing.
And yes, while I did pay more than using some other public charging networks, I’m willing to pay for the convenience and speed of the Tesla network.
