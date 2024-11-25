Cupra Formentor long-term test: report 3

I’d been pleased to be able to load most things into the Formentor’s boot, despite it not being able to hold as much on paper as the rival BMW X2. I also had the Formentor's charging cables to take into consideration, with these eventually relegated to the footwell under Freya’s child car seat. A few soft items had to be stored above the parcel shelf, leaving just enough room to peak through the car using the rear-view mirror.

We set off with the intention of lulling our smaller passengers to sleep on the journey, so the Formentor’s adaptive suspension was left in comfort mode for the softest ride. Despite the Formentor not being as quiet at motorway speeds as the rival Volkswagen Tiguan, the soft sounds of Smooth Radio helped to lull both children to sleep for much of the trip – helped by the 10-speaker Sennheiser stereo which comes as standard on my car’s First Edition trim.

Everyone was firmly awake by the time we hit the smaller country roads in North Norfolk, though, with the Formentor’s sweet and accurate steering helping it to feel more agile than any family SUV has a right to. I switched the Cupra’s driving mode into its Sport setting, but I’d be lying if I said I felt much difference in the car’s responses, barring a slight increase in steering heft and some racier graphics on the digital instrument cluster. Still, I was reminded that this plug-in hybrid family SUV can feel engaging to drive on the right road, despite the extra weight from its batteries and motor.