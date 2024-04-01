Best car seats 2024: the safest child seats for newborns and toddlers

Suitable for a wide range of children from newborns up to the age of 12, this seat represents fine value, working out at just £2.60 a month if you use it for the full length of that term. It can be mounted facing rearwards for children up to age four, then rotated to face forwards for older children. The 360-degree swivel function works no matter which way the seat is facing. There’s no lie-flat option, but there are three reclining positions.

The seat materials are a combination of recycled plastic and bamboo. There’s plenty of padding and soft inserts for keeping newborns snug, while the harness is easy to buckle up and adjust.

Fitting instructions can be accessed via an app or the website, but the website video has no voiceover or captions, so it isn’t the most informative. However, fitting is easy using the Isofix mounts and support leg. It’s not a seat you’ll want to move too often, though, because it weighs 14.4kg.

The foam padding in the infant insert can be removed for washing. Although the information in the book on when to remove the additional padding is good, the website doesn't provide specific information on this.

What Car? says…

Before you buy a child car seat, think about how you’re going to use it so you can pick the one that best suits your needs. If you have a premature baby or have concerns about an infant being scrunched up in a seat for long periods, a lie-flat seat or carrycot might be the best option. Alternatively, if you just need a seat for the occasional transport of your grandchildren, a multi-age seat that can be used from birth up to 12 years old will be much cheaper than buying two or three different seats.