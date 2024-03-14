Top 10 used executive cars (and one to avoid)

Leonardo da Vinci's most famous painting may be the 'Mona Lisa', but the artist first gained attention for his work on 'The Baptism of Christ'. Similarly, while certain car brands have moved away from executive cars in favour of more popular body styles – cough cough, SUVs, cough cough – would a good chunk of them be where they are today without their respective executive cars?

That said, the class isn't dead – far from it. Many car brands, particularly premium ones, have good reason to stick by their executive cars: for instance, the best-selling BMW of all time is still the BMW 3 Series.

That all bodes well for the used car market, too, where there are plenty of great executive cars to choose from at reasonable prices.

We've compiled a list of our top 10 picks (as well as an executive car to avoid) and, if you can't wait to find out our favourite, it is indeed the BMW 3 Series.