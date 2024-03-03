Best performance cars 2024: the thrillers to buy – and avoid

What makes a great performance car? On the surface it's simple: lots of power from a charismatic engine, along with agile, involving handling.

However, while pure sports cars are often weekend toys, performance cars have to be practical and comfortable enough to use every day. And that means they also need at least four seats, a decent boot, a compliant ride and a plush, user-friendly interior.

Our team of highly experienced reviewers have the never-arduous job of testing these cars in all of those areas – and more – to ensure their verdicts meet the needs of the performance car buyer. And following that extensive testing, they agree that the BMW M3 Touring is the very best performance car to buy in 2024.