Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric performance car
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best electric performance cars...
Porsche Taycan 89kWh RWD
“The challenge is to always improve, always get better, even when you’re the best. In fact, especially when you’re the best.”
That was the philosophy of Rugby World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Graham Henry. But it’s one that’s clearly shared by Porsche, because while its first electric car, the Taycan, was already superior to all of its rivals, it’s just been upgraded.
Most obviously, larger and more efficient batteries have resulted in a big increase in range; even the entry-level Taycan can now officially cover up to 367 miles between charges (or 471 miles if you opt for the Performance Battery Plus). By comparison, the rival Audi E-tron GT (which won’t be upgraded until the end of the year) currently offers only 303 miles.
Just as significant, though, is the decision to make air suspension standard across the line-up (previously that entry car made do with conventional steel springs), because it improves both handling and comfort.
The Taycan delivers a balance and resistance to body lean that no other electric car can match. Yet it’s also one of the best-riding cars of its kind – not just because of how compliant it feels, but also because it’s so well controlled.
Specify the top Turbo S model with the Weissach Package and 0-62mph takes just 2.2sec, but even the regular Taycan is more than quick enough. What’s more, it’s very usable, thanks to impressive refinement and an interior that’s spacious enough to keep four adults happy.
True, if you want your electric car to offer open-air thrills as well as rapid acceleration, the new MG Cyberster might have more appeal. Or if you need greater practicality than you get with the Cyberster but can’t stretch to a Taycan, we’d urge you to consider the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.
However, as good as those cars are, they still fall short of the best petrol rivals when it comes to agility and driving fun. The Taycan absolutely doesn’t, and that’s why it’s the best electric performance car on sale.
Best used electric performance car
BMW i4 M50 (2021-present)
Price from £38,000
With 536bhp, the BMW i4 M50 can crack 0-62mph in a mere 3.9sec; it’s also comfy and classy inside.
