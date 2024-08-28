Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric performance car

“The challenge is to always improve, always get better, even when you’re the best. In fact, especially when you’re the best.”

That was the philosophy of Rugby World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Graham Henry. But it’s one that’s clearly shared by Porsche, because while its first electric car, the Taycan, was already superior to all of its rivals, it’s just been upgraded.

Most obviously, larger and more efficient batteries have resulted in a big increase in range; even the entry-level Taycan can now officially cover up to 367 miles between charges (or 471 miles if you opt for the Performance Battery Plus). By comparison, the rival Audi E-tron GT (which won’t be upgraded until the end of the year) currently offers only 303 miles.