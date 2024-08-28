In association with Pod Point
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid small SUV
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best hybrid small SUVs...
Mazda MX-30 R-EV Prime-Line
Like Captain Pete Mitchell in the Top Gun movies, the Mazda MX-30 is a maverick. Not only does it look different from most ‘normal’ small SUVs with its coupé-like profile, but it’s also one of the few in this class to be offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) form. And while many PHEVs are pricey, the MX-30 R-EV is an exception; in fact, it’s one of the cheapest you can buy. That’s part of the reason why it’s our 2024 Plug-in Hybrid of the Year.
Unlike most PHEVs, the MX-30 R-EV powers the wheels exclusively via an electric motor, while a small petrol engine generates electricity to extend the car’s range on longer journeys without the need to stop to top up the battery. The larger Nissan Qashqai e-Power employs a similar system, but the MX-30 R-EV does a more convincing job of making this unusual arrangement work, allowing you to cover long distances with the same ease as in a regular petrol model while being as smooth and effortless to drive as a fully electric car.
Officially, it can cover up to 53 miles on battery power alone, while a good-sized, 50-litre fuel tank allows you to cover 350 miles or more in total before you need to fill up. Hopefully you won’t feel the need for speed too often, though, because the MX-30 R-EV’s performance is adequate rather than delivering the sheer thrust of many fully electric equivalents.
The MX-30 sacrifices some practicality for the sake of that rakish roofline; its short, rearward-opening back doors can make for awkward access to rather claustrophobic rear seats. However, its boot is a respectable size (albeit not as capacious as the mild hybrid Ford Puma’s) and the interior is one of the most attractive, well equipped and user-friendly in the small SUV class
In addition, the MX-30 is much better to drive than the Jeep Compass and Renegade – its only current PHEV rivals – with natural-feeling steering and brakes, plus a well-judged ride and handling balance.
With a starting price of £31,495 (£3500 more than the less usable fully electric version), the MX-30 R-EV is affordable enough that it makes sense for private buyers as well as company car drivers. As long as you can live with its practicality compromises, you’re unlikely to lose that lovin’ feeling towards this novel, well-priced and charming car any time soon.
Best used hybrid small SUV
Kia Niro PHEV 3 (2018-2022)
Price from £12,000
The plug-in Kia Niro is refined and roomy inside. For the money, its 38-mile official electric range is pretty handy, too.
