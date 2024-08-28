Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid small SUV

Like Captain Pete Mitchell in the Top Gun movies, the Mazda MX-30 is a maverick. Not only does it look different from most ‘normal’ small SUVs with its coupé-like profile, but it’s also one of the few in this class to be offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) form. And while many PHEVs are pricey, the MX-30 R-EV is an exception; in fact, it’s one of the cheapest you can buy. That’s part of the reason why it’s our 2024 Plug-in Hybrid of the Year.

Unlike most PHEVs, the MX-30 R-EV powers the wheels exclusively via an electric motor, while a small petrol engine generates electricity to extend the car’s range on longer journeys without the need to stop to top up the battery. The larger Nissan Qashqai e-Power employs a similar system, but the MX-30 R-EV does a more convincing job of making this unusual arrangement work, allowing you to cover long distances with the same ease as in a regular petrol model while being as smooth and effortless to drive as a fully electric car.