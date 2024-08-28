Electric Car Awards 2024: Readers' choice

On sale Late 2025 | Price from £35,000 (est)

Renault clearly knows a thing or two about building electric cars that capture the imagination of Britain’s car-buying public. Last year, the tiny Renault 5 won our Readers’ Choice award here – before going on to repeat the feat at our main Car of the Year Awards in January. Now it’s the turn of the larger Renault 4.

This small electric SUV will face rivals that include the upcoming Citroën e-C3 Aircross, as well as the Hyundai Kona Electric and Smart #1. Previewed by the 4Ever Trophy concept (pictured above), the Renault 4 you’ll be able to buy will be toned down somewhat, but it’ll retain a similarly retro-futuristic look to that which was so warmly received on the smaller 5. There’ll be design cues that hark back to the original 4, which was sold between 1961 and 1992.