2024 Audi A6 e-tron revealed – up to 466 miles of range
Available as a hatchback or an estate, the new Audi A6 e-tron uses the same technology as the Q6 e-tron SUV, but can go even farther between charges...
On sale Late 2024 | Price from £62,000 (est)
Audi launched the world’s first high performance estate back in 1994, and now 30 years later, its new Audi A6 e-tron is showing that there’s still a place for such cars in the electric era.
Available in both Avant (Audi-speak for estate) and Sportback (hatchback) forms, it can blast from 0-62mph in 3.9sec if you go for the 543bhp S6 model. But even the cheapest version at launch – the 362bhp Performance – lives up to its name, requiring only 5.4sec.
If anything, range is even more impressive, with the S6 officially capable of covering more than 398 miles between charges as an Avant and more than 416 miles if you go for the Sportback (thanks to that car’s superior aerodynamics). Meanwhile, with the Performance, those figures rise to 447 miles and 466 miles respectively.
By comparison, the rival BMW i5 has a maximum range of 356 miles as a saloon and 344 miles in Touring estate form. And even the saloon-only Mercedes EQE – which went farther than any other electric car in our most recent range test – officially maxes out at 429 miles.
Key to the A6 e-tron’s long-leggedness is a new and more efficient 94.9kWh (usable capacity) battery, which is found in all of the launch models and can be charged at speeds of up to 270kW. Again, that beats the figures of the i5 (205kW) and EQE (170kW), and means a 10-80% top-up is possible in as little as 21 minutes – if you can find a public charger that's capable of delivering electricity as fast as the A6 e-tron can absorb it.
As for home charging, this can be done at up to 11kW as standard, but a 22kW capability will be offered as an option in the not too distant future – as will a smaller 79kWh (usable) battery.
Climb behind the wheel of the A6 e-tron, and you’ll find an 11.9in digital instrument panel that flows into the main 14.5in infotainment touchscreen. Meanwhile, a third (10.9in) screen is positioned ahead of the front passenger to keep them entertained; cleverly, it’s polarised to prevent the driver from seeing what’s displayed on it, meaning it can’t distract them.
What might is the main touchscreen, because this isn’t backed up by any physical controls that can be operated without taking your eyes off the road – unlike the screen in the i5. That said, the A6’s software is at least nice and responsive, and the graphics look swish.
Dramatic ambient lighting adds to the interior’s wow factor, and some high-quality materials have been used. However, despite being covered in fabric, the ledge that you naturally rest your hand on when using the touchscreen is clearly made from hard and hollow plastic.
It’s also worth noting that head room is tight for six-footers in the back of the Sportback. By contrast, they’ll have plenty of space in the Avant; our only complaint here is that the rear seats are mounted quite close to the floor, so your knees are pushed higher than they ideally would be – just as they are in the EQE.
Perhaps surprisingly, the boot of the A6 Sportback has the same 502-litre official capacity as the Avant’s, which means its bigger than the i5 saloon’s (490 litres) and the EQE’s (430 litres). What’s more, its wide, hatchback-style opening makes it easier to load than its main rivals'.
Both A6 e-tron bodystyles also give you versatile 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, although the Avant is still ultimately a better load-lugger, because it’s squarer rear end lets you pile luggage higher (when the cover is removed) and it has a height-adjustable boot floor.
What it isn’t is more practical than the i5 Touring – mainly because that has a 570-litre boot capacity. However, the i5 does without any under-bonnet storage, whereas the A6 e-tron has an extra 27 litres here, which is just about enough for a charging cable.
In a neat touch, you don’t have to pull a release handle inside the car to get to this space; instead, as long as you have the key on you, running your hand along the nose of the car causes the bonnet to pop open.
Prices are still to be confirmed, but the A6 e-tron is expected to slightly undercut the i5 and EQE, which cost from £67,695 and £69,105 respectively. It will be sold alongside the conventionally powered A6 until that is replaced by an all-new A7 some time next year.
Rivals
BMW i5/i5 Touring
Class-leading infotainment and beats the A6 e-tron on space but its range is nowhere near as good
Mercedes EQE
A comfortable and refined choice. However, interior quality is patchy and there’s no estate version
