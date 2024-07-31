2024 Audi A6 e-tron revealed – up to 466 miles of range

As for home charging , this can be done at up to 11kW as standard, but a 22kW capability will be offered as an option in the not too distant future – as will a smaller 79kWh (usable) battery.

Key to the A6 e-tron’s long-leggedness is a new and more efficient 94.9kWh (usable capacity) battery, which is found in all of the launch models and can be charged at speeds of up to 270kW. Again, that beats the figures of the i5 (205kW) and EQE (170kW), and means a 10-80% top-up is possible in as little as 21 minutes – if you can find a public charger that's capable of delivering electricity as fast as the A6 e-tron can absorb it.

Climb behind the wheel of the A6 e-tron, and you’ll find an 11.9in digital instrument panel that flows into the main 14.5in infotainment touchscreen. Meanwhile, a third (10.9in) screen is positioned ahead of the front passenger to keep them entertained; cleverly, it’s polarised to prevent the driver from seeing what’s displayed on it, meaning it can’t distract them.

What might is the main touchscreen, because this isn’t backed up by any physical controls that can be operated without taking your eyes off the road – unlike the screen in the i5. That said, the A6’s software is at least nice and responsive, and the graphics look swish.

Dramatic ambient lighting adds to the interior’s wow factor, and some high-quality materials have been used. However, despite being covered in fabric, the ledge that you naturally rest your hand on when using the touchscreen is clearly made from hard and hollow plastic.