Best estate cars 2024 – the top choices for luggage capacity
An estate car needs to be practical, but the best models are also comfortable, well equipped and affordable to run. Here we reveal our top 10 buys – and the estates to steer clear of...
Estate cars can make fine family transport and are great for shifting stuff, because they tend to offer more boot space than the saloons and hatchbacks they're based on.
The best examples of the breed are more than just big, though – they also offer a load area that's a practical shape with easy access, and rear seats that fold flat easily. Estates are often used for business as well as family motoring, so low running costs and good driving manners are important, too.
So, there are a lot of factors to take into consideration when trying to find the best estate. That makes it a big task for our road testers to measure their load capacity, check their practicality and comfort, compare prices and efficiency, and see how good they are to drive. After much deliberation the verdict is that the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is the best estate car you can buy.
Read on to find out why it's our pick of the bunch and see which other estate cars made it into our run-down. You'll see links to our full review of each model so you can read more about it, and you can check the latest prices by searching our estate car deals pages.
Our pick: 1.8 Hybrid Icon 5dr CVT
Strengths
- Impressively low CO2 emissions on hybrids
- Comfortable ride
- Great reliability record
Weaknesses
- More wind and road noise than in rivals
- So-so infotainment system
- 12.3in digital instrument cluster could be easier to use
There’s more to being an excellent estate than being able to accommodate a family in comfort or the occasional wardrobe, because the best estate cars are also comfortable, frugal and dependable. And it's these qualities that propel the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports to the top of our estate car league.
In our recommended 1.8-litre hybrid form, the Corolla averages 62.7mpg, which is more than a comparable Ford Focus Estate and on a par with the Skoda Octavia. The Toyota brand also has an exemplary reliability record, so buyers can rest assured they’re unlikely to be let down by their car.
Ride comfort is impressive, too, striking a fine balance between suppleness and control, and handling potholes and uneven surfaces with aplomb.
And the Corolla is eminently practical, too, with a large square boot that has a low load floor for easy access. No wonder, then, that the Corolla Touring Sport is our Estate Car of the Year.
"The Corolla’s new 10.5in touchscreen is a big improvement on the previous model’s. As well as being bigger, it now comes with wireless phone mirroring, clearer menus and shortcuts down the left side of the screen to make it easier to hop between menus." – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our Toyota Corolla Touring Sports review
Strengths
- Supple ride most of the time
- Huge boot
- Well priced next to rivals
Weaknesses
- Rivals are more fun to drive
- A bit floaty over big undulations
- Heating controls are in the touchscreen
In at number two is the Octavia Estate, which strikes an excellent balance between practicality, comfort, low running costs and value.
Whether you choose the estate or hatchback version of the Skoda Octavia, you'll get loads of interior space, but the estate version adds a whopping boot for even greater practicality. We managed to fit nine carry-on suitcases in the boot, so none of your passengers will need to pack light.
Our favourite engine is the 1.5 TSI 150 petrol, which offers a welcome performance boost over the entry-level 1.0 TSI 110 petrol engine. We’d also recommend stepping up to SE Technology trim, which adds front parking sensors and sat-nav to the generous kit list.
"Before long, the Octavia will include ChatGPT artificial intelligence, so you’ll be able to ask your car just about any question you like, from what the weather’s like at your destination to something that’ll help with your children’s homework." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our Skoda Octavia Estate review
Our pick: E300e AMG Line Advanced 5dr 9G-Tronic
Strengths
- Base car is well equipped
- E300e makes for a compelling company car
Weaknesses
- Not cheap
Mercedes has a long history of building large family estate cars, and the latest E-Class Estate is its best yet. It offers more luggage space than most of its rivals, fitting 10 carry-on suitcases in our tests, and there’s plenty of room for your passengers to stretch out.
The interior feels sophisticated and plush, and the infotainment system is responsive and features menus that are well laid out.
Our pick of the engine range is the E300e plug-in hybrid, which uses the 2.0-litre diesel engine from the E220d and an electric motor to deliver a combined 302bhp and a 0-62mph time of 6.0sec.
It's the cheapest E-Class estate for company car tax, and it has an official pure electric driving range of 32 miles that should be enough for most daily commutes.
"The steering-wheel-mounted touchpad controls are fiddly to use; the voice commands do a better job for some functions. High-spec models get an extra display for the front passenger that can run social media apps and take photos." – Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our Mercedes E-Class Estate review
Strengths
- Relatively good electric range
- Low cash price
- Sprightly performance and comfy
Weaknesses
- Infotainment system could be easier to use
- Rivals can charge up a little quicker
- Not much fun to drive
There aren’t currently many fully electric estate cars to choose from, but right not the MG5 Long Range EV is the best of the breed. It combines a respectable range (officially up to 250 miles) with a comfortable ride and serenity at speed.
True, most combustion-engined estate car rivals can carry more, but the MG5 still has enough space to handle your weekly shop, holiday luggage or a large child’s buggy.
You get a lot of kit for your money too: even entry-level SE models come with 16in alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry and start.
"If you’re not looking to do massive burnouts, the MG5 is relaxing to drive. It’s quite softly sprung and is better controlled than a lot of rival cars, including the ZS EV and the firmer ID.3, and is not far off matching the best-riding small electric cars, such as the e-208." – Neil Winn, Deputy Reviews Editor
Read our MG5 EV review
Strengths
- Surprisingly good fun – especially in FR form
- Big boot and roomy rear seats
- Well priced
Weaknesses
- Not quite as capacious as Skoda Octavia Estate
- FR models have a fairly firm ride
- TSI 130 engine could be smoother
The regular Seat Leon is one of the best family cars to drive, and likewise, this Leon Estate handles very tidily indeed.
There are three petrol engines to choose from, and our recommendation is the entry-level 128bhp 1.5-litre (badged 1.5 TSI 130) because it's the cheapest 1.5-litre engine and its performance is fine if you don’t mind working it a little harder than the others.
While FR models feature sports suspension that can feel a little firm, most other versions get a softer set-up that does a good job of rounding off ruts and bumps in the road.
Elsewhere, the Leon offers loads of space for both passengers and luggage, and no matter which engine option you choose, you shouldn’t find it expensive to run. Add in attractive pricing and running costs and the Leon Estate is an excellent choice.
"If comfort is a priority, and it will be to many estate buyers, it’s best to stick with SE, SE Dynamic or one of the Xcellence trims, rather than FR, which comes with sports suspension. You’ll feel potholes and pimples rounded off a little better and it’s less fidgety, too." – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our Seat Leon Estate review
Strengths
- Competitively priced
- Plush ride
- Upmarket interior
Weaknesses
- Roly-poly handling
- Boot could be larger
- PHEV sits in a higher tax band than some rivals
The C5 X will cost more to run as a company car than some rival estates, even if you choose the fuel-saving plug-in hybrid version, because its official electric-only range of 39 miles places it in a higher tax band than some.
The entry-level 128bhp 1.2-litre PureTech 130 engine has good acceleration, with plenty of oomph from low in the rev range. In fact, the official 0-62mph sprint time of 10.4sec makes it slightly quicker than the Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI, despite that being a smaller car.
The C5 X is impressively comfortable, too, and it's hard to beat in terms of refinement, with engine noise fading away at motorway speeds and wind and road noise being suppressed better than most rivals can manage.
The boot is smaller than some others here, but if you’re looking for an estate car with a slightly raised, SUV-like driving position, the C5 X has you covered.
"The C5 X is a long car, so you won’t be surprised to learn that there's a lot of leg room in the rear – and certainly enough to compete with the limo-like Skoda Superb Estate." – Darren Moss, Deputy Digital Editor
Read our Citroën C5 X review
Our pick: C220d AMG Line 5dr 9G-Tronic
Strengths
- Adaptive suspension has impressive ride
- Fuel economy and emissions compare well with rivals
- Plug-in hybrid will have a low BIK tax rate
Weaknesses
- So-so interior quality
- Not as much fun to drive as a 3 Series Touring
- There are more practical estates around
The C-Class Estate is not as fun to drive as the BMW 3 Series Touring, but it’s still a great choice thanks to its comfy ride and a range of punchy yet efficient engines.
Speaking of engines, our pick of the bunch for private buyers is the C220d diesel. It can propel the C-Class Estate from 0-62mph in 7.4sec, and officially return more than 60mpg.
The C300e plug-in hybrid, meanwhile, is the best bet for company car drivers – its 69-mile official electric-only range keeps benefit-in-kind (BIK) tax bills low, while standard rear air suspension means the PHEV has the comfiest ride in the C-Class range.
"The C220d counters the handling of the 3 Seriees by offering greater comfort. Adaptive sports suspension is standard with all trim levels, and it does a great job of soaking up the worst effects of potholes and imperfections as you drive along." – Dan Jones, Reviewer
Read our Mercedes C-Class Estate review
Strengths
- Agile around corners
- Accurate steering
- Brilliant infotainment system
Weaknesses
- Not as well finished inside as the Audi A4 Avant
- Boot isn't the biggest
- Firm ride on M Sport versions
BMW's 3 Series is its best-steering car of recent times, and the Touring matches that with stellar body control and plenty of grip, yet still manages to serve up good ride comfort and relaxing refinement.
Add to all that a spacious interior – featuring one of the best infotainment systems you’ll find on any new car – and the tax-efficient plug-in hybrid tech of the 330e model, and there's an awful lot to like.
True, plenty of other estate car rivals have bigger boots, but the 40/20/40 split rear seats and separately opening tailgate window of the 3 Series Touring are nifty practical touches.
"The 14.9in central infotainment screen can be controlled by touch or voice, or via a handy rotary controller that makes this the easiest system in the class to use on the move. It’s a real shame, though, that the air-con controls are now on the touchscreen." – Steve Huntingford, Editor
Read our BMW 3 Series Touring review
Strengths
- Plush interior
- Strong engines
- Lots of tech
Weaknesses
- Distracting infotainment system
- Air suspension available only on range-topping Vorsprung
- A BMW 5 Series Touring is even quieter
The A6 Avant is a comfortable and beautifully built estate car, and despite not having as big a boot as its closest rivals, it forms a compelling package.
The entry-level petrol engine (badged 40 TSI) is the one we’d go for. It's got enough oomph to propel the car along swiftly, even when it's fully loaded, and even choosing it in entry-level Sport trim gets you a host of useful kit.
We recommend adding Audi’s optional four-wheel drive system to improve traction. While it doesn’t bring handling up to the standard set by the Jaguar XF Sportbrake, it reduces the tendency for the steering wheel to tug unnaturally when you accelerate hard.
"Every A6 Avant comes with the latest MMI dual-touchscreen infotainment system. Unfortunately, it's a step back from the set-up in older Audis and the 5 Series, which feature simple buttons and switches that are easier to use." – Lawrence Cheung, New Cars Editor
Read our Audi A6 Avant review
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV 155 Titanium 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Sweet handling
- Loads of space in the back
- Practical boot with seats up
Weaknesses
- Cheap-feeling interior
- Dashboard ease of use
- Seating could be more versatile
The Focus Estate is based on the Ford Focus hatchback, which is a solid performer that outshines many rivals for driver enjoyment. Add to this the practicality of an estate rear end and you're onto a winner if you want a load lugger with great handling.
Our pick of the engine line-up is the 1.0 EcoBoost 155, which has a bit more oomph than the less powerful EcoBoost 125 petrol. The driver's seat in the Focus Estate is excellent, and height and lumbar adjustment are standard across the range.
Our recommended trim is Titanium because it adds a larger infotainment system than Trend, plus dual-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, and LED tail lights. However, it's worth bearing in mind that all trims above entry-level Trend don't have physical buttons for the air-con; you need to use the infotainment touchscreen to alter the temperature, which is more distracting on the move.
"A shortage of rear space was once a Focus Estate weakness, but that's no longer the case. The latest version has even more leg room than the voluminous Octavia Estate so a six-footer can easily fit behind a similar-sized driver."– Will Nightingale, Reviews Editor
Read our Ford Focus Estate review
And the estate car to avoid...
While it comes well equipped, most of the the G70 Shooting Brake's key rivals are more practical, quieter, better to drive and cheaper to run. Read our review
The best estate cars in 2023
Above all, an estate car needs to be practical, but the best models are also comfortable, well equipped and affordable to run. Here we reveal our top 10 buys – and the estates to steer clear of
Cupra Leon Estate long term test
Our chief photographer needs a practical car that can cope with heavy lifting during the week, but knows how to have fun after working hours. Does the Cupra Leon Estate deliver?