Best estate cars 2024 – the top choices for luggage capacity

Estate cars can make fine family transport and are great for shifting stuff, because they tend to offer more boot space than the saloons and hatchbacks they're based on.

The best examples of the breed are more than just big, though – they also offer a load area that's a practical shape with easy access, and rear seats that fold flat easily. Estates are often used for business as well as family motoring, so low running costs and good driving manners are important, too.

So, there are a lot of factors to take into consideration when trying to find the best estate. That makes it a big task for our road testers to measure their load capacity, check their practicality and comfort, compare prices and efficiency, and see how good they are to drive. After much deliberation the verdict is that the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is the best estate car you can buy.