Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid estate car
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best hybrid estate cars...
Volkswagen Passat 1.5 TSI eHybrid 204 Life
People are supposed to be nice to you on your birthday, but don’t think the fact that the Volkswagen Passat estate just turned 50 has anything to do with its victory. Instead, this win is proof of how well it’s moved with the times.
There are actually two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the latest car, with outputs of 201bhp and 268bhp. However, even the former is more than gutsy enough. Plus, if you start your journey with a fully charged battery, it can officially travel for 81 miles before it needs to fire up its 1.5-litre petrol engine.
By comparison, last year’s champion in this category, the C300e version of the Mercedes C-Class Estate, has a maximum electric range of 69 miles, while its bigger brother, the E300e, is a further mile off the pace.
True, squeezing in a battery big enough to deliver so many zero-emission miles has left the PHEV versions of the Passat with a smaller boot than their petrol siblings. However, you still get 510 litres of space beneath the load cover, whereas the E300e makes do with 460 litres and the C300e just 360 litres.
In fact, the only PHEV estate that we’ve tested that’s on a par with the Passat in terms of range and luggage space is the Skoda Superb Estate – which isn’t really surprising given that Skoda is part of the VW Group and the two cars were developed alongside each other.
What is surprising is that Volkswagen offers bigger discounts, making the Passat look very tempting in entry-level Life trim. And it’s this that we’d go for, because it still comes with plenty of equipment, including adaptive cruise control.
Volkswagen hasn’t skimped on quality, either; while the interior of the latest Superb feels a bit flimsy in places, the Passat’s is reassuringly solid and mixes soft, leather-like surfaces with high-quality plastics. The aforementioned Mercs may have more of a wow factor inside, but even they don’t feel as robust. And both cost more.
Best used hybrid estate
Volkswagen Passat Estate GTE (2016-2024)
Price from £12,000
While it isn't as practical as the new car, the previous Passat Estate was still a great long-distance cruiser.
