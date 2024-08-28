NEW REVIEWS:

Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid estate car
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid estate car

With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best hybrid estate cars...

WINNER: Best hybrid estate

Volkswagen Passat 1.5 TSI eHybrid 204 Life

Volkswagen Passat Estate front driving

People are supposed to be nice to you on your birthday, but don’t think the fact that the Volkswagen Passat estate just turned 50 has anything to do with its victory. Instead, this win is proof of how well it’s moved with the times.

There are actually two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the latest car, with outputs of 201bhp and 268bhp. However, even the former is more than gutsy enough. Plus, if you start your journey with a fully charged battery, it can officially travel for 81 miles before it needs to fire up its 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Volkswagen Passat rear cornering

By comparison, last year’s champion in this category, the C300e version of the Mercedes C-Class Estate, has a maximum electric range of 69 miles, while its bigger brother, the E300e, is a further mile off the pace.

True, squeezing in a battery big enough to deliver so many zero-emission miles has left the PHEV versions of the Passat with a smaller boot than their petrol siblings. However, you still get 510 litres of space beneath the load cover, whereas the E300e makes do with 460 litres and the C300e just 360 litres.

In fact, the only PHEV estate that we’ve tested that’s on a par with the Passat in terms of range and luggage space is the Skoda Superb Estate – which isn’t really surprising given that Skoda is part of the VW Group and the two cars were developed alongside each other.

Tow Car Awards 2024 Volkswagen Passat dashboard

What is surprising is that Volkswagen offers bigger discounts, making the Passat look very tempting in entry-level Life trim. And it’s this that we’d go for, because it still comes with plenty of equipment, including adaptive cruise control.

Volkswagen hasn’t skimped on quality, either; while the interior of the latest Superb feels a bit flimsy in places, the Passat’s is reassuringly solid and mixes soft, leather-like surfaces with high-quality plastics. The aforementioned Mercs may have more of a wow factor inside, but even they don’t feel as robust. And both cost more.

Best used hybrid estate

Volkswagen Passat Estate GTE (2016-2024)

Volkswagen Passat Estate GTE 2021 front wide tracking shot

Price from £12,000

While it isn't as practical as the new car, the previous Passat Estate was still a great long-distance cruiser.

Electric Car Awards

Category winners

Electric small car
Mini Cooper SE - best electric small car
Electric family car
MG 4 EV - best electric family car
Hybrid family car
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid - best hybrid family car
Electric small SUV
Smart #3 - best electric small SUV
Hybrid small SUV
Mazda MX-30 R-EV - best hybrid small SUV
Electric family SUV
Renault Scenic - best electric family SUV
Hybrid family SUV
Mercedes GLC - best hybrid family SUV
Electric 7-seater
Peugeot e-5008 - best electric 7-seater
Hybrid 7-seater
Hyundai Santa Fe front with 2024 Electric Car Awards logo
Electric estate
BMW i5 Touring - best electric estate
Hybrid estate
Volkswagen Passat - best hybrid estate
Electric executive car
Tesla Model 3 - best electric executive car
Hybrid executive car
Mercedes C-Class - best hybrid executive car
Electric luxury car
BMW i7 - best electric luxury car
Electric performance car
Porsche Taycan - best electric performance car
Readers' choice
Renault 4 - Reader Award winner
