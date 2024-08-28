Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid estate car

People are supposed to be nice to you on your birthday, but don’t think the fact that the Volkswagen Passat estate just turned 50 has anything to do with its victory. Instead, this win is proof of how well it’s moved with the times.

There are actually two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the latest car, with outputs of 201bhp and 268bhp. However, even the former is more than gutsy enough. Plus, if you start your journey with a fully charged battery, it can officially travel for 81 miles before it needs to fire up its 1.5-litre petrol engine.