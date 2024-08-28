Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric estate car

Our favourite i5 Touring is the entry-level eDrive40 model, which still sends a healthy 335bhp to its rear wheels. As a result, a prod of the accelerator pedal has the car surging forward strongly even when it’s heavily loaded.

Two passengers will be very happy in the back of the car, thanks to the generous leg and head room on offer. Meanwhile, in the front, the Touring is identical to its saloon sibling, which means it has intuitive controls and a rich mixture of high-quality materials.

In addition, the eDrive40 has an official range of 333 miles on standard 19in wheels (or up to 344 miles on optional aero ones), beating the 310-mile capability of the flagship i5 M60. And when you do need to charge it, the i5’s 81.2kWh (usable capacity) battery can accept a rate of up to 205kW, so a 10-80% top-up takes just half an hour if you use a suitably powerful charging point.

As mentioned, the i5 isn’t as overtly sporty as the Taycan, but it still responds crisply to steering inputs and its body stays quite upright through corners. What’s more, the i5 is quieter than any other electric estate, and more comfortable with it –particularly if you specify the optional adaptive suspension.

Only the price of the i5 Touring really counts against it. But as a company car, our favourite version will cost you just £20 per month more than an entry-level Astra Sports Tourer Electric.

Best used electric estate

MG 5 (2020-present)