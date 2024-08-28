Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric 7-seater

The arrival of the new Peugeot e-5008 is as momentous as Taylor Swift announcing a new tour. You see, while the e-5008 isn’t the first 7-seat electric SUV, it is the first to be offered at a relatively affordable price. Its main SUV rivals, the Kia EV9 and Mercedes EQB, are vastly more expensive, while the cheaper Citroën e-Spacetourer and Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric aren’t especially well suited to family life, being based on vans.

So, what do you get for your money? Well, the entry-level model’s 73kWh (usable capacity) battery provides an official range of 311 miles – less than the EV9 gets from its bigger, 96kWh battery but enough for the needs of most families – while its 0-62mph sprint time of 9.7sec is on a par with the Kia. Indeed, with 211bhp available, the e-5008 has a bit more grunt than rear-wheel-drive versions of the EV9. The EV9 can charge its battery at a higher maximum rate (210kW), but the e-5008’s maximum of 160kW is still enough to ensure a 10-80% top-up in as little as 30 minutes.