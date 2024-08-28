Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric executive car

Like all electric cars, the Tesla Model 3 makes a lot of sense as a company car, because its lowly 2% benefit-in-kind tax rating makes for pleasingly small monthly salary sacrifices. But why should you choose one over its electric executive rivals, such as the BMW i4?

Well, the Model 3 has the further benefit of outstanding efficiency. Despite having a modest-sized battery, the entry-level RWD (rear-wheel-drive) version we recommend has a handy official range of 318 miles, while the Long Range model promises 390 miles between charges.