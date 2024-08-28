In association with Pod Point
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric executive car
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best electric executive cars...
Tesla Model 3 RWD
Like all electric cars, the Tesla Model 3 makes a lot of sense as a company car, because its lowly 2% benefit-in-kind tax rating makes for pleasingly small monthly salary sacrifices. But why should you choose one over its electric executive rivals, such as the BMW i4?
Well, the Model 3 has the further benefit of outstanding efficiency. Despite having a modest-sized battery, the entry-level RWD (rear-wheel-drive) version we recommend has a handy official range of 318 miles, while the Long Range model promises 390 miles between charges.
Yes, the Mercedes EQE 350+ officially manages 429 miles, but with a starting price of around £70,000, it’ll be beyond many user-choosers’ allowances. We know from our own tests that the Model 3 can go farther than most electric rivals in real-world use, too.
Meanwhile, stopping to charge is less of a chore than with other electric cars; Tesla’s dedicated public charging network is superb and widespread, and the Model 3 can take on juice rapidly enough to get you back on the road in as little as 25 minutes with an 80% charge. What’s more, the Model 3 is good to drive, with sharp handling and a firm but well-controlled ride, and the RWD’s swift 5.8sec 0-62mph time is in hot hatch territory.
Following a facelift at the end of last year, the Model 3’s interior now features plenty of tactile, good-quality materials (although it’s still not as classy as the i4’s) and is packed with technology. The minimalist layout takes some getting used to, though; the indicators, for example, work via touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel (rather than
a stalk behind the wheel), and virtually everything else relies on the large, responsive central infotainment touchscreen.
Despite being a saloon, the Model 3 is surprisingly practical. In fact, its boot can swallow more cargo than the hatchback i4’s, plus there’s a good-sized additional storage area under the bonnet.
Finally, the Model 3’s attractive pricing means it’s not just company car drivers who will benefit from choosing one. The RWD costs much the same as any number of smaller electric hatchbacks and SUVs and undercuts the i4 by a hefty margin, yet it’s more well rounded than any of those alternatives. For other brands, the conundrum of how to achieve so much for so little continues.
Best used electric executive car
Tesla Model 3 (2019-present)
Price from £15,000
Earlier versions of the Model 3 aren’t as smart inside as the latest one, but they still impress. What’s more, used examples are plentiful and prices are tempting.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here