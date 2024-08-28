In association with Pod Point
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid executive car
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best hybrid executive cars...
Mercedes C300e AMG Line
As we’ve seen at the recent Olympic Games in France, marathon runners have an incredibly high level of endurance, and last year’s winner in the hybrid executive car category is proving difficult to beat, because it has a similar quality.
True, with a 0-62mph time of 6.1sec, the Mercedes C300e is capable of sprinting with the best of its competitors, but its biggest strength is the ability to cover more than two and a half times the length of a marathon route on battery power alone. Thanks to an official electric range of 71 miles from a full charge, the C300e is placed in the ultra-low (5%) benefit-in-kind tax bracket for company car drivers, meaning you’d have to go for a fully electric car if you want something that will cost you less in monthly payments.
While the recent arrival of the new BMW 530e and Mercedes E300e means there are larger and plusher alternatives available, they command higher P11D prices, so you’ll pay significantly more to run either of them over a three-year period.
It’s not like you’ll be slumming it in the C-Class, either. With hushed cruising manners, a comfortable ride and a smooth power delivery, the C300e is a calm way in which to cover any journey.
Of course, with a larger, heavier battery and comfort-biased suspension, the C300e won’t be as rewarding to drive as its BMW 330e rival, but there’s plenty of grip and body lean is controlled well enough for the car to feel reassuring when cornering.
The interior provides plenty of showroom appeal, with streams of ambient lighting and a pair of sharp-looking digital screens across the dashboard, and although it doesn’t stack up so well against the 3 Series in terms of build quality, it is well equipped and comfortable for four 6ft-tall occupants.
Our preferred AMG Line trim is worth considering over the entry-level Urban Edition because of the extra kit it comes with, including two-zone climate control, electric (and heated) front seats, a rear-view parking camera and wireless phone charging.
Ultimately, it’s the C300e’s ultra-low costs as a company car that are the biggest feather in its cap, but this is a car that’s not just about numbers; it’s also one you can enjoy relaxing in.
Best used hybrid executive car
BMW 330e (2019-present)
Price from £15,000
More rewarding to drive than rivals, with a classy interior. Its electric range isn’t all that long, though.
Used BMW 3 Series buying guide >>
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here