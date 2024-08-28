Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid executive car

As we’ve seen at the recent Olympic Games in France, marathon runners have an incredibly high level of endurance, and last year’s winner in the hybrid executive car category is proving difficult to beat, because it has a similar quality.

True, with a 0-62mph time of 6.1sec, the Mercedes C300e is capable of sprinting with the best of its competitors, but its biggest strength is the ability to cover more than two and a half times the length of a marathon route on battery power alone. Thanks to an official electric range of 71 miles from a full charge, the C300e is placed in the ultra-low (5%) benefit-in-kind tax bracket for company car drivers, meaning you’d have to go for a fully electric car if you want something that will cost you less in monthly payments.