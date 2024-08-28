Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid 7-seater

If you’re looking at the photos here and wondering why we’re giving this award to an SUV that went out of production in 2017, allow us to explain. Said SUV is not, in fact, a Land Rover Discovery 4; it just looks rather like one. From some angles, at least.

Nope, this is, in fact, the brand new Hyundai Santa Fe, and let’s just say it has been ‘inspired’ by historic cars from rival brands. Indeed, while the front, sides and some aspects of the interior (including the steering wheel) appear decidedly Land Rover-like, the rear end looks rather like that of a Volkswagen T3 van from the 1980s.