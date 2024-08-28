In association with Pod Point
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid 7-seater
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best hybrid 7-seaters...
If you’re looking at the photos here and wondering why we’re giving this award to an SUV that went out of production in 2017, allow us to explain. Said SUV is not, in fact, a Land Rover Discovery 4; it just looks rather like one. From some angles, at least.
Nope, this is, in fact, the brand new Hyundai Santa Fe, and let’s just say it has been ‘inspired’ by historic cars from rival brands. Indeed, while the front, sides and some aspects of the interior (including the steering wheel) appear decidedly Land Rover-like, the rear end looks rather like that of a Volkswagen T3 van from the 1980s.
But enough about the way the Santa Fe looks and on to the facts. The Santa Fe is a 4.8-metre-long SUV that comes with seven seats as standard, no matter whether you go for the cheaper regular hybrid version or this plug-in hybrid (PHEV) that’s eligible for our Electric Car Awards.
That’s pretty unusual, because with many alternatives, from the cheaper Skoda Kodiaq to the larger and more expensive Audi Q7, going for a PHEV version means sacrificing a third row of seats and the ability to carry more than five people. And the rearmost seats in the Santa Fe are far from token gestures; the oblong body means there’s enough head room for taller adults, and knee room is far better than you might expect.
Even with a full quota of passengers aboard, there’s enough boot space for a few bags of shopping. However, fold away the third row of seats and the load bay is simply vast – larger even than that of the latest Kia Sorento, a car that looks very different on the outside but actually has a lot in common with the Santa Fe under the skin.
The Santa Fe does the electric bit well, too. The PHEV can officially cover up to 34 miles on electric power alone; while this doesn’t place it in such a low benefit-in-kind tax bracket as a plug-in hybrid Peugeot 5008, it should be enough to allow you to complete shorter journeys without burning a drop of petrol.
Regardless of how far you’re travelling, though, you’ll find the Santa Fe a relaxed and easygoing companion, thanks to its smooth power delivery and comfortable ride. If you need a PHEV with seven proper seats, there’s simply no better option.
Best used hybrid 7-seater
Volvo XC90 T8 (2016-present)
Price from £23,000
Practical, powerful and plush, the Volvo XC90 is a very well-rounded, family-friendly SUV. There’s plenty of room for seven, too.
