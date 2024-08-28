In association with Pod Point
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid family SUV
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best hybrid family SUVs...
Mercedes GLC 300e AMG Line Premium
Mercedes has a penchant for setting endurance records. In 1978, its C111-II D diesel supercar broke records by completing a 64-hour drive at the Nardo test track in Italy, averaging more than 155mph. In 1983, a 190E saloon covered 31,000 miles at an average speed of 154mph. And earlier this year, the electric Vision EQXX concept covered a remarkable 627.6 miles on a single charge.
Given this legacy, it’s no surprise that our favourite plug-in hybrid (PHEV) family SUV, the Mercedes GLC 300e, has the longest official electric range of any car in this class: an impressive 75 miles. Perhaps that’s not Guinness World Record-worthy, but it’s farther than the Lexus NX 450h+ and Range Rover Sport P460e can manage. We covered 57 miles in real-world testing before the GLC’s battery was depleted – still more than enough to allow most drivers to easily complete their commute on electric power alone, saving time and money at the pumps.
Moreover, the GLC 300e’s long electric range makes it an excellent choice for company car drivers, with a lower benefit-in-kind tax rate than the NX (5% versus 8%).
What’s more, the GLC 300e is exceptionally refined. With rear air suspension fitted as standard, it delivers a much smoother ride than the NX and Volvo XC60 T6, effectively countering the extra weight of the drive battery. It’s also remarkably quiet at a cruise, generating noticeably less wind and road noise than the NX and new Skoda Kodiaq iV.
Inside, the GLC exudes luxury, featuring vegan leather seats and soft-touch materials throughout the interior. You’ll also enjoy a higher driving position than in the NX, offering a more commanding view of the road, while rear passengers benefit from more head and leg room than in that rival.
In other words, the GLC is as comfortable on a long journey as it is easy on the wallet.
Best used hybrid family SUV
BMW X5 xDrive45e (2019-present)
Price from £30,000
Great to drive and classy inside, plus it’s officially good for up to 54 miles of electric range.
