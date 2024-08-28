Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid family SUV

Mercedes has a penchant for setting endurance records. In 1978, its C111-II D diesel supercar broke records by completing a 64-hour drive at the Nardo test track in Italy, averaging more than 155mph. In 1983, a 190E saloon covered 31,000 miles at an average speed of 154mph. And earlier this year, the electric Vision EQXX concept covered a remarkable 627.6 miles on a single charge.

Given this legacy, it’s no surprise that our favourite plug-in hybrid (PHEV) family SUV, the Mercedes GLC 300e, has the longest official electric range of any car in this class: an impressive 75 miles. Perhaps that’s not Guinness World Record-worthy, but it’s farther than the Lexus NX 450h+ and Range Rover Sport P460e can manage. We covered 57 miles in real-world testing before the GLC’s battery was depleted – still more than enough to allow most drivers to easily complete their commute on electric power alone, saving time and money at the pumps.