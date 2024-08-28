NEW REVIEWS:

Home
Awards
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid family car
Pod Point logo
sponsored

In association with Pod Point

Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid family car

With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best hybrid family cars...

WINNER: Best hybrid family car

Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI eHybrid Style

Electric Car of the Year Awards 2024 logo
Volkswagen Golf review Volkswagen Golf deals
Volkswagen Golf eHybrid front static

The Volkswagen Golf is now 50 years old, but instead of succumbing to middle-age spread, it has become leaner and meaner than most other family hatchbacks. A particularly good example of this is the 1.5 TSI eHybrid variant, which is very efficient and cheap to run.

Like all Golf models, it’s a practical proposition with plenty of space for four tall adults and lots of useful storage solutions dotted around the interior. The drive battery sits under the boot floor, meaning this isn’t height adjustable and some luggage space has been lost, but it’s still comparable with what you get in its biggest rival, the latest Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid.

Volkswagen Golf rear left static

The Golf eHybrid also rides lumps and bumps well, has tidy handling and is pretty quick off the mark, with a 0-62mph time of 7.2sec.

Crucially, it combines all this with an exceptionally long official electric range of 88 miles. And while you might not be able to go quite that far in the real world, we did achieve an outstanding 73 miles on battery power alone – almost double the distance travelled by the plug-in Prius in our hands.

As well as being more than enough for most daily commutes, this generous range makes the Golf temptingly affordable as a company car; its low, 5% benefit-in-kind tax rate is bettered only by fully electric cars.

Volkswagen Golf interior dashboard

The Prius does give the Golf a run for its money in some respects, outclassing it for comfort and refinement, but it simply can’t compete with the practicality and efficiency of Volkswagen’s car.

The eHybrid also benefits from the latest enhancements made to the Golf line-up for 2024, including an improved infotainment system that is far more intuitive than that of the previous model. The menus are more logically arranged now, and there’s the ability to add custom shortcuts across the top of the touchscreen.

Best used hybrid family car

Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI GTE (2016-2020)

3: Volkswagen Golf GTE

Price from £10,000

In GTE form, the previous-generation Golf has a smart, well-equipped interior and a 31-mile electric range.

Used Volkswagen Golf buying guide >>

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

See all of our Electric Car Awards winners >>

Electric Car Awards

New car winners

Electric small car
Mini Cooper SE - best electric small car
Electric family car
MG 4 EV - best electric family car
Hybrid family car
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 eHybrid - best hybrid family car
Electric small SUV
Smart #1 - best electric small SUV
Hybrid small SUV
Range Rover Evoque - best hybrid small SUV
Electric large SUV
Genesis GV60 - best electric large SUV
Hybrid large SUV
Mercedes GLC - best hybrid large SUV
Electric MPV
Volkswagen ID Buzz - best electric MPV
Electric estate car
MG5 EV - best electric estate car
Hybrid estate car
Mercedes C-Class Estate - best hybrid estate car
Electric executive car
Tesla Model 3 - best electric executive car
Hybrid executive car
Mercedes C-Class - best hybrid executive car
Electric luxury car
BMW i7 - best electric luxury car
Electric performance car
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo - best electric performance car
Hybrid performance car
Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid - best hybrid performance car
Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSOIMPACTREPORT