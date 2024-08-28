Electric Car Awards 2024: Best hybrid family car

The Volkswagen Golf is now 50 years old, but instead of succumbing to middle-age spread, it has become leaner and meaner than most other family hatchbacks. A particularly good example of this is the 1.5 TSI eHybrid variant, which is very efficient and cheap to run.

Like all Golf models, it’s a practical proposition with plenty of space for four tall adults and lots of useful storage solutions dotted around the interior. The drive battery sits under the boot floor, meaning this isn’t height adjustable and some luggage space has been lost, but it’s still comparable with what you get in its biggest rival, the latest Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid.