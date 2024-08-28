Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric small SUV

If there’s one word that encapsulates the internet these days, it’s ‘hashtag’. Barely a TV or radio show passes without encouragement to post something with one. It’s all part of the zeitgeist, so it was only a matter of time before a car maker got involved in the act.

Despite its name, the Smart #3 is the second model from the revitalised brand. And as you might expect, it builds on the foundations of the brilliant Smart #1. Except here, it’s a little bigger, goes a little farther and looks a lot sleeker. And in a class as competitive as this, those things really matter.