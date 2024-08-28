In association with Pod Point
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric small SUV
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best electric small SUVs...
Smart #3 Premium
If there’s one word that encapsulates the internet these days, it’s ‘hashtag’. Barely a TV or radio show passes without encouragement to post something with one. It’s all part of the zeitgeist, so it was only a matter of time before a car maker got involved in the act.
Despite its name, the Smart #3 is the second model from the revitalised brand. And as you might expect, it builds on the foundations of the brilliant Smart #1. Except here, it’s a little bigger, goes a little farther and looks a lot sleeker. And in a class as competitive as this, those things really matter.
The #3 is powered by the same combination of battery and electric motor as the #1, but its sleek looks deliver more than just kerbside appeal, because they enable the car to slice through the air more efficiently, helping to increase range. Most models have a 268bhp motor, and in Premium trim, which is our favourite, it can manage 283 miles between charges. It takes around 30 minutes to top up from 10-80% and, slower entry-level Pro trim aside, the #3 can charge at 150kW, which is typical for the class.
It’s good to drive, too. It’ll accelerate from 0-62mph in less time than it’d take a similar-priced Tesla Model 3, the steering is precise and the suspension deals with bumps very well. The #3 is up there with the more expensive Volvo EC40 for ride comfort.
The interior quality and the materials used are first rate, while the large, 12.8in infotainment system is responsive and user-friendly – although it’s not perfect, because it lacks the physical climate controls you’d find in a Hyundai Kona Electric. There’s little to criticise the driving position and seat adjustability for, although it’s worth noting that the #3 is relatively low-slung for an SUV; this might not be to everyone’s taste.
The sweeping roofline doesn’t impact on practicality much, because six-footers can sit in the back without brushing their heads on the ceiling, and the extra 35mm over the #1 between the front and rear wheels is a boon for leg room. Boot space is better than it is in the #1, too, plus there’s underfloor storage and the charging cables can go under the bonnet.
The kicker is the price. The cheapest #3 costs just under £33,000, but even the well-equipped Premium costs less than £40,000, making this stylish SUV exceptional value for money.
Best used electric small SUV
Kia e-Niro 3 (2019-2022)
Price from £13,000
The Kia e-Niro is a former What Car? Car of the Year that's spacious, well equipped and reliable. What's more, the 64kWh version has a generous range.
Used Kia e-Niro buying guide >>
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here