Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric small car

Imagine it’s 1959. The Mini has just been launched as the Austin Mini Minor – and it’s electric. No, of course it wasn’t, but the new electric Mini Cooper could convince you that the legendary (extremely) small car should have been electric from the beginning.

This is the fourth generation of Mini since BMW took the reins in 2001 but, from behind the wheel at least, you could imagine it having taken over directly from the 1959 original, complete with a dinner plate-sized single central instrument with a row of toggle switches below. However, rather than serving only as a speedometer, said instrument is now also a 9.4in touchscreen that looks after infotainment and many of the car’s functions.