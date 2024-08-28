In association with Pod Point
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric family SUV
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best electric family SUVs...
Renault Scenic E-Tech Long Range Techno
If Goldilocks was in the market for an electric family SUV, we’d definitely point her in the direction of the new Renault Scenic E-Tech. And when it comes to deciding which version to sign up for, we’re pretty sure she’d find this Long Range Techno version ‘just right’.
It sits on the second step of the Scenic ladder, above the Comfort Range Techno. As its name suggests, the Long Range has a bigger battery: 87kWh (usable) rather than 60kWh. That boosts the official range from 260 miles to an impressive 379 miles – significantly farther than the long-range versions of the Kia EV6 (328 miles), Skoda Enyaq (358 miles) and Tesla Model Y (331 miles) can go on a full charge.
While the Scenic isn’t as quick as those cars, acceleration is more than punchy enough for everyday driving, with 0-62mph officially taking 7.9sec in the Long Range (or 8.6sec in the Comfort Range).
Unlike in the Model Y, ride comfort is a strong suit of the Scenic; it does a fine job of absorbing any imperfections you’re likely to encounter. It even edges the EV6.
Behind the wheel, you’ll find yourself sitting a little higher than you’d be in an EV6 (although not as high as in a Model Y), and finding a comfortable position is easy, thanks to plenty of adjustment in the seat and steering wheel.
Unlike the MPV that once wore the Scenic badge, this family SUV isn’t available with seven seats. Still, it’s a spacious environment for five occupants, with plenty of head, leg and shoulder room in both the front and the back. And when the middle rear seat is vacant, the two outer passengers can use the clever fold-out mobile device holder that’s built into the centre armrest.
The boot is a good size, too. True, it doesn’t offer as much luggage space as the Model Y’s, but it beats that of the EV6, accommodating a total of seven carry-on suitcases below its load cover.
Although Techno is the lowest of the three Scenic trim levels, it’s well equipped, with luxuries such as a heated steering wheel, heated front seats and ambient interior lighting being fitted as standard. Considering this, there’s little reason to step up to the mid-rung or range-topping trim level.
The Long Range Techno is very well priced, too, undercutting nearly all of its rivals, including the Enyaq, EV6 and Model Y. And that’s before discounts; you can get a hefty chunk off the price of a new Scenic if you use our free online New Car Deals service.
Best used electric family SUV
Skoda Enyaq 60 Suite (2021-present)
Price from £19,000
Few electric SUVs are as practical or as comfortable as the Skoda Enyaq. What’s more, it has a smart interior and a good electric range.
Used Skoda Enyaq buying guide >>
