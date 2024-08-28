Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric family SUV

If Goldilocks was in the market for an electric family SUV, we’d definitely point her in the direction of the new Renault Scenic E-Tech. And when it comes to deciding which version to sign up for, we’re pretty sure she’d find this Long Range Techno version ‘just right’.

It sits on the second step of the Scenic ladder, above the Comfort Range Techno. As its name suggests, the Long Range has a bigger battery: 87kWh (usable) rather than 60kWh. That boosts the official range from 260 miles to an impressive 379 miles – significantly farther than the long-range versions of the Kia EV6 (328 miles), Skoda Enyaq (358 miles) and Tesla Model Y (331 miles) can go on a full charge.

While the Scenic isn’t as quick as those cars, acceleration is more than punchy enough for everyday driving, with 0-62mph officially taking 7.9sec in the Long Range (or 8.6sec in the Comfort Range).