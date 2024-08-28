Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric family car

The MG 4 sits among its rivals like a tomato in a bowl full of apples: it’s just not like other fruit. You see, in terms of size, it’s a natural competitor for electric family cars such as the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID 3, but it’s priced in line with the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric from the class below.

As a bonus, while the e-208 and Corsa Electric have combustion-engined siblings (so they had to be engineered to accommodate space-consuming engines, gearboxes and fuel tanks), the MG 4 was designed from the ground up to be an electric car.

As a result, there’s loads of room in the front for tall folk, and a couple of six-footers can really stretch out in the back. True, this is also the case in the Born and ID 3, and they have larger boots. But we reckon the difference isn’t big enough to justify spending thousands more.