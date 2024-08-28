In association with Pod Point
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric family car
With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best electric family cars...
MG 4 SE
The MG 4 sits among its rivals like a tomato in a bowl full of apples: it’s just not like other fruit. You see, in terms of size, it’s a natural competitor for electric family cars such as the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID 3, but it’s priced in line with the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric from the class below.
As a bonus, while the e-208 and Corsa Electric have combustion-engined siblings (so they had to be engineered to accommodate space-consuming engines, gearboxes and fuel tanks), the MG 4 was designed from the ground up to be an electric car.
As a result, there’s loads of room in the front for tall folk, and a couple of six-footers can really stretch out in the back. True, this is also the case in the Born and ID 3, and they have larger boots. But we reckon the difference isn’t big enough to justify spending thousands more.
Similarly, while the materials used inside aren’t at the level of those found in the Born and Renault Megane E-Tech, the MG 4’s sleekly minimalist dashboard has plenty of showroom appeal.
What’s more, the car’s miserly price tag hasn’t led MG to skimp on standard equipment. Every version comes with adaptive cruise control, automatic LED headlights, parking sensors and phone integration for Android and Apple devices. You even get vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, which allows you to use your car’s battery to power most items that have a three-pin plug.
So, the compromises must surely come with how the MG 4 drives? Well, not really. It corners in a neat and tidy fashion, and its reassuringly weighty and direct steering lets you place the car on a twisty road with confidence.
It rides well, too, rounding off potholes and smoothing out most imperfections, without floating unpleasantly over undulations. And even the entry-level SE model has the kind of acceleration that was once the preserve of hot hatches; 0-62mph takes 7.7sec.
That model also has a 50.8kWh (usable capacity) battery, which officially allows it to cover up to 218 miles between charges. Or, if you’re looking to travel farther between top-ups, you could always step up to the 61.7kWh SE Long Range, which promises 281 miles, or the Extended Range with a 77kWh battery and a hefty official range of up to 323 miles.
The SE is our favourite, though, for its spectacular value. Some electric car fruits are juicier, but very few are as sweet.
Best used electric family car
Volkswagen ID 3 (2020-present)
Price from £12,000
The ID 3 was VW’s first all-electric production car. It offers punchy performance, a good range and a spacious interior.
