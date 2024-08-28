NEW REVIEWS:

Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric family car
Electric Car Awards 2024: Best electric family car

With fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars now coming in all shapes and sizes, we’ve named the best new and used buys in every class. Here we look at the best electric family cars...

WINNER: Best electric family car

MG 4 SE

Electric Car of the Year Awards 2024 logo
MG 4 review MG 4 deals
MG4 EV electric family car front cornering

The MG 4 sits among its rivals like a tomato in a bowl full of apples: it’s just not like other fruit. You see, in terms of size, it’s a natural competitor for electric family cars such as the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID 3, but it’s priced in line with the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric from the class below.

As a bonus, while the e-208 and Corsa Electric have combustion-engined siblings (so they had to be engineered to accommodate space-consuming engines, gearboxes and fuel tanks), the MG 4 was designed from the ground up to be an electric car.

As a result, there’s loads of room in the front for tall folk, and a couple of six-footers can really stretch out in the back. True, this is also the case in the Born and ID 3, and they have larger boots. But we reckon the difference isn’t big enough to justify spending thousands more.

MG4 EV dashboard

Similarly, while the materials used inside aren’t at the level of those found in the Born and Renault Megane E-Tech, the MG 4’s sleekly minimalist dashboard has plenty of showroom appeal.

What’s more, the car’s miserly price tag hasn’t led MG to skimp on standard equipment. Every version comes with adaptive cruise control, automatic LED headlights, parking sensors and phone integration for Android and Apple devices. You even get vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, which allows you to use your car’s battery to power most items that have a three-pin plug.

So, the compromises must surely come with how the MG 4 drives? Well, not really. It corners in a neat and tidy fashion, and its reassuringly weighty and direct steering lets you place the car on a twisty road with confidence.

MG4 EV rear

It rides well, too, rounding off potholes and smoothing out most imperfections, without floating unpleasantly over undulations. And even the entry-level SE model has the kind of acceleration that was once the preserve of hot hatches; 0-62mph takes 7.7sec.

That model also has a 50.8kWh (usable capacity) battery, which officially allows it to cover up to 218 miles between charges. Or, if you’re looking to travel farther between top-ups, you could always step up to the 61.7kWh SE Long Range, which promises 281 miles, or the Extended Range with a 77kWh battery and a hefty official range of up to 323 miles.

The SE is our favourite, though, for its spectacular value. Some electric car fruits are juicier, but very few are as sweet. 

Best used electric family car

Volkswagen ID 3 (2020-present)

Volkswagen ID 3 used electric family car front

Price from £12,000

The ID 3 was VW’s first all-electric production car. It offers punchy performance, a good range and a spacious interior.

Used Volkswagen ID 3 buying guide >>

