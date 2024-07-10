In partnership with Auto Trader
Best used estate cars (and the one to avoid)
In need of a practical car to suit an active lifestyle? Don't rule out an estate. Check out our top 10 favourites here...
We all know someone who aces everything, no matter what activity you throw at them. Estate cars can often prove the automotive equivalents of these people. From family holidays to morning commutes, the class leaders take it all in their stride.
Versatility tends to be an expensive commodity, mind you. To avoid some of this cost and get yourself a great deal, the used market is an excellent avenue. But which model should you buy? Here’s a list of our top 10 favourite used estates to help you decide...
And, should you not be able to wait for the answer, we can tell you that our top dog is the tremendous Volkswagen Passat Estate, which has been one of our favourites for many years and now combines practicality, affordability and desirability in just the right measures.
Strengths
- Good range of engines
- Spacious interior and boot
- Classy interior
Weaknesses
- Slightly unsettled ride
- Base S trim misses out on some kit
You know an estate car is doing its job well when it makes life a doddle, and the VW Passat Estate has that effect. Its huge boot will save you the question of whether items will fit (unless you're transporting an elephant), while its engines are smooth and economical, keeping running costs low. Its interior is also suitably smart, and the Passat should be reliable, too. Its used prices are temptingly affordable. In short, it does all that a great estate car should.
We found: 2021 Volkswagen Passat Estate 2.0 TDI SE Business, 49,000 miles, £14,925
Read our full used Volkswagen Passat Estate review
Search for a used Volkswagen Passat Estate for sale
Our pick: 1.0 EcoBoost Hybrid mHEV 155 Titanium 5dr Auto
Strengths
- Eager handling
- Plenty of passenger space
- Large and practical boot
- Good value used
Weaknesses
- Interior feels cheap
- Infotainment system a little old-fashioned
- Seating could be more versatile
The Ford Focus Estate combines the style and driving behaviour of its family car counterpart with a much bigger boot. It drives really impressively, gripping and handling nicely. Its steering is pleasingly light and direct and its ride is comfortable and composed over urban ruts and potholes. And above all, it's practical and great value. Oh, and it's proving reliable, too. Our money would go on a car with the lively 1.0 Ecoboost engine in mid-range Titanium trim.
We found: 2022 Ford Focus Estate 1.0 Ecoboost 125 Titanium, 49,000 miles, £11,900
Read our full used Ford Focus Estate review
Search for a used Ford Focus Estate for sale
Strengths
- Agile around corners
- Accurate steering
- Brilliant infotainment system
- Ace plug-in hybrid
Weaknesses
- Not as well finished inside as an Audi A4
- Boot isn't the biggest
- Firm ride on M Sport versions
- Reliability of diesel-engined cars mixed
Like the contemporary Mercedes C-Class Estate, this BMW 3 Series Touring doesn't have the biggest boot going, but it's a decent size nonetheless. Its most notable strengths lie in its smart interior and precise handling, as well as its wide range of gutsy yet economical engines. Those who value a car's driving experience will adore this sophisticated yet fine-handling estate, although our latest reliability reports on it are a bit mixed.
We found: 2021 BMW 320i Sport Touring, 68,000 miles, £19,500
Read our full used BMW 3 Series Touring review
Search for a used BMW 3 Series Touring for sale
Strengths
- Hybrids are very fuel efficient
- Supple ride and good to drive in general
- Confidence-inspiring reliability
Weaknesses
- So-so infotainment system
- Noisy under sustained acceleration
- Some rivals whip up less wind and road noise
The best estate cars are not only practical, they're comfortable, frugal and dependable. The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports has all these qualities, plus it's supremely reliable and really good value to buy used. In our recommended 1.8-litre hybrid form, the Corolla averages 62.7mpg, rides well and is eminently practical, too, with a large square boot that has a low load floor for easy access.
We found: 2021 Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Icon, 30,000 miles, £12,895
Read our full used Toyota Corolla Touring Sports review
Search for a used Toyota Corolla Touring Sports for sale
Strengths
- Class-leading space
- High-quality interior
- Excellent value used
Weaknesses
- Diesels sound a bit gruff
- Some rivals are more fun to drive
- 2.0-litre petrols are quick, but rather thirsty
The Skoda Superb Estate is massive both inside and out, so if you're looking for maximum passenger and load space and you're on a budget, this is the one for you. It's good to drive and it should be reliable, too - its saloon counterpart also did well in the executive car category of the most recent What Car? Reliability Survey. We'd look at a 2021 car with plenty of equipment for the best value.
We found: 2021 Skoda Superb Estate 1.6 TDI SE Business, 74,900 miles, £13,900
Read our full used Skoda Superb Estate review
Search for a used Skoda Superb Estate for sale
Strengths
- Quiet ride
- Interior quality
- User-friendly infotainment
Weaknesses
- Not as good to drive as the saloon
- Standard M Sport suspension
- Vague off-centre steering
Big, practical and refined, the BMW 5 Series Touring is one of the finest luxury estate cars. it's hugely impressive. There's the superb refinement, generous amounts of high-tech kit, economical engines, excellent driving manners and the classy image, so this Touring really could be 'all the car you’ll ever need'. The plug-in hybrid 530e is a great used buy, too, with the potential for impressive economy.
We found: 2021 BMW 530e Sport Touring, 68,000 miles, £24,500
Read our full used BMW 5 Series Touring review
Search for a used BMW 5 Series Touring for sale
Our pick: E300e AMG Line Premium 5dr 9G-Tronic [Pan Roof]
Strengths
- Good high-speed ride
- Refined at speed
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Unsettled low-speed ride
- Not as much fun to drive as some rivals
The Mercedes E-Class Estate blends a capacious interior and a huge boot with a comfortable ride. All the engines have plenty of punch and are smooth and refined. It rides well, too, even better on its optional air suspension, and its handling is tidy. However, where the E-Class really scores is its high-speed refinement. Add in a spacious interior of rare class and you've got a great used buy.
We found: 2019 Mercedes E-Class Estate E220d AMG line, 55,000 miles, £19,995
Read our full used Mercedes E-Class Estate review
Search for a used Mercedes E-Class Estate for sale
Our pick: C220d AMG Line 5dr 9G-Tronic
Strengths
- Well-judged ride and handling
- Good fuel economy
- Long electric range for the C300e PHEV
Weaknesses
- So-so interior quality
- Mixed Mercedes reliability record
- Many cheaper and more practical estates available
Mercedes has built its reputation on luxury, and that's reflected in the attractive, plush interior of the current Mercedes C-Class Estate. Add decent load-lugging abilities and you have yourself a compelling package – one you can pick up for less money than you might think. It rides well, has a striking interior and the hybrid version has a very long electric-only range.
We found: 2022 Mercedes C-Class Estate C220d AMG Line, 75,000 miles, £30,495
Read our full used Mercedes C-Class Estate review
Search for a used Mercedes C-Class Estate for sale
Strengths
- Refined engines
- Smooth ride on Comfort suspension
- Superb interior quality
Weaknesses
- Not as much fun to drive as some rivals
- More practical estates are available
- Economy not outstanding
The Audi A4 Avant is about as refined as estate cars come for our budget. And that term spreads across essentially every aspect of the car, from its efficient engines to its supremely classy interior. If you're after a functional workhorse, there are other estates more suited to you. However, if you desire a premium load-lugger that can cater for your family, and one with a good reliability record, the A4 Avant is right up your street.
We found: 2021 Audi A4 Avant 1.5 TFSI Sport, 51,000 miles, £14,990
Read our full used Audi A4 Avant review
Search for a used Audi A4 Avant for sale
Strengths
- Good to drive
- Plenty of space in the back
- Well equipped
Weaknesses
- Firm ride on FR models
- Road noise
- EHybrid’s ride and boot space drawbacks
- Reliability mixed
This latest Seat Leon Estate finishes high up in our list, not just because of how much car you get for your money, but also how much quality you get. It barely feels any less classy than the related Mk8 Volkswagen Golf yet will generally cost you less to buy. Add in sharp handling and a good-sized boot and the Leon Estate is very compelling. Only an average result in our latest What Car? Reliability Survey stops it from finishing higher here.
We found: 2021 Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo SE Dynamic, 50,000 miles, £12,895
Read our full used Seat Leon Estate review
Search for a used Seat Leon Estate for sale
And the estate car to avoid...
Nicely made but outclassed by nearly all its rivals. Expensive too. Read our review
FAQs
If you want an estate car that's sporty and good to drive, we highly recommend the BMW 3 Series Touring. It offers good performance (even in entry-level 320i guise) and balanced, engaging handling. Those will bigger budgets will appreciate the range-topping M340i's sonorous six-cylinder engine, while true performance car enthusiasts will likely find themselves gushing (quite rightly) over the BMW M3 Touring. It combines a mighty 503bhp engine with super-sharp handling, yet it'll cope with a family holiday abroad better than most cars in its class.
We'd answer that question via asking another one: how much boot space do you need? If you need a lot, an estate car could very well be worth choosing over an executive car equivalent, because it'll have a bigger boot. In many cases, estate cars have bigger boots than comparable SUVs, too. Of course, it all depends on what estate car you're looking at, so it's worth comparing boot sizes – it's usually measured in litres, plus we measure how many carry-on suitcases you can fit in each car's boot when we group test cars.
The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is very good on fuel, returning around 60mpg in most situations. It's a regular hybrid, so you can't plug it in. A plug-in hybrid will get you even better fuel economy – potentially more than 100mpg – as long as you keep the battery topped up. A good used buy in that space is the VW Passat GTE.
Best estate cars 2024 – the top choices if you need a big boot
An estate car needs to be practical, but the best models are also comfortable, well equipped and affordable to run. Here we reveal our top 10 buys – and the estates to steer clear of
Audi A6 Avant long-term test
Our sub-editor is looking for a comfortable petrol car for his mega-miles commute, so will the latest Audi A6 fit the bill?