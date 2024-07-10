Best used estate cars (and the one to avoid)

We all know someone who aces everything, no matter what activity you throw at them. Estate cars can often prove the automotive equivalents of these people. From family holidays to morning commutes, the class leaders take it all in their stride.

Versatility tends to be an expensive commodity, mind you. To avoid some of this cost and get yourself a great deal, the used market is an excellent avenue. But which model should you buy? Here’s a list of our top 10 favourite used estates to help you decide...

And, should you not be able to wait for the answer, we can tell you that our top dog is the tremendous Volkswagen Passat Estate, which has been one of our favourites for many years and now combines practicality, affordability and desirability in just the right measures.