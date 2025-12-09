Skoda Vision O Concept review: we drive Czech brand’s next-gen estate car
Skoda looks to be re-writing its estate car rulebook with the Vision O concept car, but as we found out, it’s not as radical as you might assume...
On sale 2030 Price from £30,000 (est)
“Where do you see yourself in five years?” comes up in job interviews all the time, but it’s not exclusive to that scenario. Car makers are always reflecting on that question, and that’s exactly how concept cars like the Skoda Vision O are conceived.
The Vision O is a small glimpse into the Czech brand’s future, specifically that of its estate cars. It gives us a peak at the next-generation of Skoda Octavia Estate and Skoda Superb Estate, although Skoda has acknowledged that the Vision O could even represent a new estate car, one separate from those two models. A lot of speculation surrounds the Vision O.
Speaking of which, while the Vision O is a fully electric car (EV) – underneath, it’s effectively a Superb plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with the engine ripped out – that’s not to say the final production car will be an EV, though. Nonetheless, it is heavily rumoured to sit on the same underpinnings as the upcoming Volkswagen e-Golf.
The Vision O is predominantly a design study, an indicator of what Skoda estate cars will look like in around five years time. That goes for the exterior styling, but also the interior, which is much more futuristic than Skodas of the present. More on that later.
Let’s start off with the driving, because (unlike many concept cars) the Vision O is actually drivable. Sure, as we’ve alluded, it isn’t particularly representative of the final product, but it is an indication. Is the Vision O a good or bad one? Well, read on to find out.
What’s the Skoda Vision O like to drive?
On our low-speed drive around a harbour in Valencia, it was hard to gauge the Vision O's performance, but we found its power delivery instantaneous and silky smooth, just as you’d expect from an EV. It’s an easy car to drive smoothly, which is a common Skoda trait.
Sure, the steering is heavier compared with the Skoda norm, but the extra weight can be a good thing. It helps you feel more connected to the front wheels and, still, twirling the wheel remains easy enough. In other words, a good balance has been achieved here.
An area without such an ideal balance is the ride. It’s rather firm and jiggly – a definite deviation from the Skoda norm. However, this can be attributed to the Vision O's low suspension and big 21in wheels. After all, this is a concept car that's been designed to look good and turn heads. It hasn’t been designed to ride as comfortably as the Superb it’s based on.
It’s nowhere near as quiet or refined as the Superb, either. Over bumps, we could hear a rear wheel rub against the arch and, in general, the Vision O felt very fragile, something confirmed by Skoda’s stern advice to avoid driving through puddles. Naturally, we’d expect the eventual production version to be much more robust.
What’s the Skoda Vision O like inside?
The Vision O’s interior is a good mix of new and old-style thinking. On the former front, there’s a thin, 1.2m-wide display in your eyeline. It’s customisable, just like the similar setup you’ll find in the new BMW iX3.
Below that is a central touchscreen that controls the infotainment, and below that are some physical climate controls – they lean towards that old-style thinking we were talking about. It’s a good indicator that user friendliness will remain a priority in Skoda's future models.
There are some interesting designs and materials on show, including spiderweb-like, 3D printed headrests and the eco-conscious leather on the door sills – it’s real leather, albeit left-over parts thrown away by other industries (like fashion).
You’ll also find some of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ features dotted around. There’s the typical umbrella hidden in the door, for instance, but the brand has been brainstorming some new ones, too, like magnetic phone holders on the front seatbacks.
In terms of rear-seat space, there’s plenty of leg and head room. A six-footer can sit behind another with some room to spare. The interior (on the whole) feels very airy, thanks in part to the Vision O’s panoramic sunroof.
The boot is 650 litres in volume, putting it between the Skoda Octavia Estate (640 litres) and Skoda Superb Estate (690 litres) in this regard. With such a generous amount of space, it seems like big boots will remain a Skoda strength for years to come.
Skoda Vision O verdict
We must reiterate that the Vision O represents a very early look at Skoda’s next generation of estate cars. Plenty will change between now and 2030.
We expect styling elements to carry through to new Skoda production cars in the future, though, as well as the tiered-screen setup inside and (fingers crossed) the accompanying physical climate controls. Some of the Vision O’s more outlandish features, like the Rolls-Royce-like suicide rear doors, we imagine will remain exclusive to the Vision O.
Our core takeaway is this: Skoda is aiming for a modern, futuristic coat of paint over its traditional, core values. There’s nothing about the Vision O that indicates a fresh start or a back-to-the-drawing-board approach, despite the concept car’s rather striking, radical look. Skoda’s next generation of estate cars will remain spacious, practical, easy-going machines. They’ll simply be equipped with more clever tech and don a more unusual look.
Price £30,000 (est) Engine Electric motor Power N/A Torque N/A Gearbox 1-spd automatic 0-62mph N/A Top speed N/A Official range N/A
Rivals:
VW ID 7 Tourer
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric
