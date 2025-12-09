Skoda Vision O Concept review: we drive Czech brand’s next-gen estate car

The Vision O is predominantly a design study, an indicator of what Skoda estate cars will look like in around five years time. That goes for the exterior styling, but also the interior, which is much more futuristic than Skodas of the present. More on that later.

Let’s start off with the driving, because (unlike many concept cars) the Vision O is actually drivable. Sure, as we’ve alluded, it isn’t particularly representative of the final product, but it is an indication. Is the Vision O a good or bad one? Well, read on to find out.

What’s the Skoda Vision O like to drive?

On our low-speed drive around a harbour in Valencia, it was hard to gauge the Vision O's performance, but we found its power delivery instantaneous and silky smooth, just as you’d expect from an EV. It’s an easy car to drive smoothly, which is a common Skoda trait.