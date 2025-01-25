Volkswagen Passat long-term test: report 1

All of which leads me to the Volkswagen Passat which is currently parked outside my home. Co-developed alongside the latest Skoda Superb , the new Passat is only available as an estate car . And while some company car drivers may mourn the loss of the traditional hatchback, it’s good news for me because it means more space. Indeed, with an official 510 litres available, I can fit more into the back of my Passat than I could into the far pricier BMW 3 Series Touring or Mercedes E-Class Estate .

I would have even more space to play with, but my boot is smaller than that of some Passats because of my other key consideration: running costs. You see, covering thousands of miles every month means I want my car to be as efficient as possible – and that meant that when it came to choosing what powered my Passat, I went straight for the plug-in hybrid model.

This gets me a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which will take most of the strain on longer trips, but for pottering around town or commuting to the What Car? Office, I’ll be able to travel on electric power alone.

Another benefit of my car’s starship-level proportions is its big battery. At 19.7kWh, it imbues my car with an official electric range of 81 miles – more than most rivals, and definitely enough for my commute and then some. And while I have no hope of getting close to the Passat’s outrageous official fuel economy figure of 755mpg – to get close to that I'd need to keep the battery topped up all the time – I am hoping to see a helpful reduction in my running costs compared with the diesel-engined Ford Ranger Raptor I ran previously.