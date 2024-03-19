Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test
It's a lean, mean working machine, but can the latest Ford Ranger Raptor prove to be a capable photographer's assistant?...
The car Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0D EcoBlue 10-speed Auto 4WD | Run by Max Edleston, senior photographer
Why it’s here To provide grin-inducing entertainment and practicality in equal measure
Needs to be Unstoppable on-road or off-it, reasonably sensible to run, and practical enough to function as a photographer’s assistant
Mileage 2050 List price £57,064 Target Price £46,470 Price as tested £59,824 Test economy 25.1mpg Official economy 26.6mpg Options Raptor Pack (£2160), Raptor Splash decal pack (£600)
19 March 2024 – When I grow up...
When I was a boy, growing up surrounded by rural communities, farmland and the kind of countryside scenes you’d see adorning postcards, I had a dream – to one day drive an exciting pick-up truck.
It wasn’t an especially big dream, I’ll grant you, but while other boys set their sights on becoming an astronaut, a cowboy, or a billionaire YouTuber – or sometimes all three in the same morning – I just wanted to tower over everything else on the road in a car which was unstoppable over any terrain. And finally, I’ve got one.
Yes, the Ford Ranger Raptor currently parked on my driveway is every inch the model I imagined as a child, from its chunky off-road tyres to its oversized front grille and race-inspired decals. It looks meaner than Mad Max’s outback runabout.
Despite my latest company car catering to my seven-year-old self, however, I’ve not completely forgotten my sensible trousers. You see, while the Ranger Raptor can be had with a fire-breathing 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine under the bonnet, with a real-world fuel economy figure which might bankrupt me, I’ve gone for the 2.0-litre diesel model instead.
This should still be plenty powerful enough, with 208bhp in total, but should be a little bit kinder to my wallet, with an official fuel economy figure of 26.6mpg. And given the many miles I do as one of What Car?’s photographers, that’s handy. Indeed, I’m already grateful that while my car feels at least as capable as a Land Rover Defender in the rough stuff, I can turn off its four-wheel drive system when it’s not needed, helping to conserve previous pennies.
The extra low-down shove of the diesel engine has already been useful, helping me to make the most of gaps in London traffic, or overtaking on the motorway. And while I have no doubt it could tow a mobile photography studio if needed – my car is rated to tow a whopping 2500kg – there’s no need because of how much space there is in its load bay.
Even though I travel heavy, I’ve not struggled to get all of my photography gear into the Raptor’s rear bed. Indeed, I’ve been able to leave some of it behind – with the step-ladder I usually carry with me for taller shots substituted for the Raptor’s load bed itself.
I’m not worried about security, either, because I chose Ford’s Raptor Pack, which comes with an electrically powered roll top cover to hide everything out of sight – or simply to cover it from the rain.
First impressions of the Raptor’s interior are good, not just because it’s comfortable and comes with all the toys I want, but also because it’s so easy to get along with. The controls for the infotainment screen and climate, for example, are chunky and physical, meaning they’re easy to locate if you’re wearing gloves or don’t want to take your eyes off the road. And while my car features more luxury than most Rangers, with its leather seats and soft-touch material on the top of the dashboard, it still feels like it’s been made to endure a hard working life.
Indeed, my passengers have already commented that not only do they have lots of space to stretch out, but that my Raptor is a lot more comfortable for a typical commute than they expected. That comfort is helped, I suspect, by the upgraded suspension my car gets over regular Rangers, and has certainly helped to iron out all but the biggest potholes so far.
In my company, the Raptor will face a varied life. During the week it’ll be a photographer’s assistant, taking me and my kit all over the country, and continuing even when the actual road has long since run out. On the weekends, I plan on exploring the Raptor’s lifestyle credentials, and seeing if it can prove to be just as fun to live with as I imagined all those years ago.
Of course, the Raptor needs to accomplish all this by being faultlessly reliable and without breaking the bank. Indeed, part of this test will be to see if my money going for the Raptor over the cheaper Ranger Wildtrack has been well spent. The financial reasoning will come later – for now, I’m smiling like a young child who’s just been handed the key to the best toy ever.
