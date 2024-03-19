Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test

Yes, the Ford Ranger Raptor currently parked on my driveway is every inch the model I imagined as a child, from its chunky off-road tyres to its oversized front grille and race-inspired decals. It looks meaner than Mad Max’s outback runabout.

Despite my latest company car catering to my seven-year-old self, however, I’ve not completely forgotten my sensible trousers. You see, while the Ranger Raptor can be had with a fire-breathing 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine under the bonnet, with a real-world fuel economy figure which might bankrupt me, I’ve gone for the 2.0-litre diesel model instead.

This should still be plenty powerful enough, with 208bhp in total, but should be a little bit kinder to my wallet, with an official fuel economy figure of 26.6mpg. And given the many miles I do as one of What Car?’s photographers, that’s handy. Indeed, I’m already grateful that while my car feels at least as capable as a Land Rover Defender in the rough stuff, I can turn off its four-wheel drive system when it’s not needed, helping to conserve previous pennies.

The extra low-down shove of the diesel engine has already been useful, helping me to make the most of gaps in London traffic, or overtaking on the motorway. And while I have no doubt it could tow a mobile photography studio if needed – my car is rated to tow a whopping 2500kg – there’s no need because of how much space there is in its load bay.

Even though I travel heavy, I’ve not struggled to get all of my photography gear into the Raptor’s rear bed. Indeed, I’ve been able to leave some of it behind – with the step-ladder I usually carry with me for taller shots substituted for the Raptor’s load bed itself.