Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 13

Needs to be Unstoppable on-road or off-it, reasonably sensible to run, and practical enough to be used as a working vehicle

Mileage 22,522 List price £57,064 Target Price £57,064 Price as tested £59,824 Test economy 26.2mpg Official economy 25.4mpg

20 November 2024 – Sports cars and pine trees, it's all in a day's work

Recently I had yet more reason to marvel at the versatility of my Ford Ranger Raptor, and unusually, I wasn’t even driving it at the time – I was in the back of it.

You see, one of the jobs we photographers do is to gather what’s called a ‘tracking’ shot of cars together as they drive along, and to this safely we’re usually secure via a harness into the boot of a car at the front of the convoy, shooting backwards.

I was recently shooting a big feature for our sister title, Autocar, and my Ranger Raptor was pressed into service to collect said tracking shots, as well as the main image you see being taken above. I was happy to volunteer my car, because its open load bed gets me a better view than any open boot can manage. Plus, thanks to three lashing points in the load bed, I could be completely secure in my safety harness as I did so. The end photos look fantastic, if I say so myself, in no small part thanks to the Raptor.