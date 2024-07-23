Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 7

That mixture of smart toughness extends inside the Raptor, too. The central infotainment touchscreen, for example, has so far responded quickly to my inputs, yet it’s augmented by physical knobs for the climate controls, meaning I can change the temperature even if I’m wearing thick gloves.

I also like that, unlike some modern cars, my Ranger Raptor has comparatively chunky steering wheel controls, because these are much easier to use than touch-sensitive alternatives. I’ve now got setting the car’s cruise control down to a fine art which I can do without taking my eyes off the road, because it’s done via a physical switch which my hands have become accustomed to reaching for.

It's not just the tech which feels sturdy, though. The Raptor's leather seats look great, for example – especially with contrasting red stitching – but also feel like they’d stand up to anything a family could throw at them. That means whether I’m loading flight cases of kit onto the rear bench, or ferrying my mates to a muddy football practice, I’ve not been worried about marking them, because it’s nothing a quick hose down and a microfibre cloth won’t fix. I doubt the scientists at NASA would let you do that to the space shuttle, mind.

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here