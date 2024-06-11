Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 5

In fairness, everyone warned me not to proceed, especially at the wheel of a near two-and-a-half-tonne pick-up, but having trodden lightly along the edges of the field, I proudly declared that my Ranger Raptor would have no trouble getting to the other side. A few minutes later, with all four wheels buried up to their axles in soft mud and the road tyres fitted to them spinning aimlessly in the quagmire, I had to admit defeat and make a sheepish phone call asking for help.

The neighbour who owned the field arrived first in his classic Land Rover Defender, but while he was able to move me an inch or so back towards solid ground, that’s all he could manage without risking his Defender having the same fate. A second blush-inducing phone call later, and another neighbour arrived to rescue me – this time with a Ford tractor.

The Ford tractor then hitched a rope up to the back of my pick-up – the Raptor actually has two towing hooks at its rear, one on each side of its load bed – and like an older sibling helping its younger brother up after a fall, pulled my car free.

A rather humbling experience for me, and some ruined trousers to remind me not to run before I could walk in the world of off-roading. Fortunately, a few minutes with the power washer at my parents’ house had the Ranger Raptor looking as good as new.

