Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 9

Needs to be Unstoppable on-road or off-it, reasonably sensible to run, and practical enough to be used as a working vehicle

Mileage 15,020 List price £57,064 Target Price £57,064 Price as tested £59,824 Test economy 25.1mpg Official economy 25.4mpg

29 August 2024 – Home on the farm

It’s estimated that as many as 55,000 seasonal farm workers are required by Britain’s agriculture industry annually to support their busiest time of year. Those workers take on everything from picking fruit to herding cattle – and, I’m sure, it’s left to someone to muck the animals out too. So when a friend called to ask if I’d be willing to lend a hand with some odd jobs he had on his dairy farm recently, I was only too happy to volunteer the services of my Ford Ranger Raptor.

Of course, usually industrial farming is done on a, well, industrial scale, but for smaller farms, a workhorse like my pick-up might be employed to help get the job done. Indeed, the farm I visited already has six regular Ford Rangers on its working fleet.