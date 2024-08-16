Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 8

Needs to be Unstoppable on-road or off-it, reasonably sensible to run, and practical enough to be used as a working vehicle

Mileage 14,810 List price £57,064 Target Price £57,064 Price as tested £59,824 Test economy 25.2mpg Official economy 25.4mpg

16 August 2024 – Towing titan

There’s no escaping the fact that, with a maximum towing capacity of 2500kg, my Raptor can tow around a tonne less than the regular Ford Ranger.

That fact in isolation might lead you to think my car is somehow lesser than most pick-up truck rivals, but you’d be wrong, because remember my truck can also crack 62mph in 10.5sec and tackle the kind of terrain you’d usually see in a post-apocalyptic film like it was just another road.

I also think my Raptor makes the process of towing easier than in most pick-up trucks. My Dad asked for my help in shifting a big bag of sand down to one of our neighbours, for example, which meant hitching up a trailer to the back of my truck.