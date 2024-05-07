Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 3

Needs to be Unstoppable on-road or off-it, reasonably sensible to run, and practical enough to be used as a working vehicle

Mileage 5972 List price £57,064 Target Price £46,470 Price as tested £59,824 Test economy 25.5mpg Official economy 26.6mpg

7 May 2024 – Call of the wild

If you’re a regular reader of outdoorsy magazines, then you’ll be used to seeing pictures of happy campers who’ve been able to take in the beauty of nature by pitching their tent wherever their vehicle could take them. And while the rolling fields of Cheshire don’t quite compare with the Lake District or Scottish moors, I wanted to see if my Ford Ranger Raptor could take me on a bit of a holiday.

My partner needed some convincing, but once I’d explained that my Raptor was large enough to take all of our home comforts along for the journey, tough enough to take us to the kind of views you’d usually see on a postcard, and fun enough to make the journey feel like part of the holiday itself, she agreed to come along. I also promised we’d fit in a back-breaking hike – her favourite outdoors activity.