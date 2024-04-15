Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 2

I’ve been wary of such systems in the past, because in previous cars I’ve tried they struggle to both identify parking spaces and navigate into them smoothly. Indeed, while the system in a Ford Kuga I ran previously did eventually park me into a chosen space without my interfering, it only did so slowly and jerkily. And there wasn’t anything it could hit, because I’d chosen an empty car park.

I tried activating the self-parking function in my Ranger recently, but it quickly missed a beat in identifying a space directly behind another car – therefore, in order to park, it would be going through someone else’s car, and that’s not a situation I wanted to explain to my insurer.

Still, it’s not as though parking the Ranger myself is a chore, because the cameras give me a good view of what’s going on around me, and, despite its bulk, the Raptor is an easy car to manoeuvre.