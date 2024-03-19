Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 1

I’m not worried about security, either, because I chose Ford’s Raptor Pack, which comes with an electrically powered roll top cover to keep everything out of sight – and to protect it from the rain.

First impressions of the Raptor’s interior are good, not just because it’s comfortable and comes with all the toys I want, but because it’s so easy to get along with. The controls for the infotainment screen and climate control, for example, are chunky and physical, meaning they’re easy to operate even if you’re wearing gloves. And while my car features more luxury than most Rangers, with its leather seats and soft-touch upper dashboard, it still feels like it’s been made to endure a hard working life.

My passengers have already commented that not only do they have lots of space to stretch out, but that my Raptor is a lot more comfortable for a typical commute than they expected. That comfort is helped, I suspect, by the upgraded suspension my car gets over lesser Rangers.

In my company, the Raptor will face a varied life. During the week it’ll take me and my kit all over the country, and be expected to keep going even when the actual road has long since run out. Meanwhile, at the weekends, I plan on exploring the Raptor’s lifestyle credentials, and seeing if it’s just as fun to live with as I imagined such a vehicle would be all those years ago.