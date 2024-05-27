Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 4

That’s why, upon leaving the Tarmac and starting along a series of deeply rutted farmer’s tracks to reach my destination, I simply put the truck into its four-wheel drive setting, and selected mud via the rotary controller on the centre console. This sets up the traction control and other systems for slippery surfaces, which helped to keep me moving even in one especially water-logged section of track.

I’ve noted in a previous report that my car includes cameras to help me avoid sharp rocks, but the infotainment screen also shows an inclinometer, which shows me the truck’s position relative to the ground. This proved a useful tool when I needed to weave around some hefty branches by going up a banking in the track.

The Raptor made short work of this off-road adventure, and I was soon in position to take that last shot – helped once again by the the truck's load bay, which provides a stable, elevated platform to shoot from. And when I was done with the working day, Ranger Raptor carried me and my kit home in comfort – talk about versatility.

