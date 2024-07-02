Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 6

No problem, I cheerily replied, and set about rolling three old whisky barrels up a hastily-erected gangway before strapping them down to the load bed of my car with some ratchet straps. It’s a shame that with a carrying capacity of 652kg, my Raptor falls some way short of the tonne needed to classify it as a proper commercial vehicle – unlike the regular Ford Ranger – but in my experience so far, I’ve not come close to reaching that limit.

Next came a call from Autocar editor-at-large Matt Prior, who needed me to come and shoot his new company car, but who ended the call with the immortal words “Oh, and if you’ve got your pick-up with you, I could use a hand.” Matt keeps several horses, and the hand he needed turned out to be shifting a large mound of hay out to his fields. Again, the Raptor was volunteered, and having loaded its bed with hay, we set out across rutted farm tracks and fields to the horse’s paddock. Delivery number two completed.

The Raptor’s third call to action came courtesy of my partner, who wanted to take our paddle boards out during a weekend break to the Lake District – and in fairness, I wasn’t about to tell her no. So dutifully our paddle board bags were loaded alongside the rest of our luggage into the Raptor’s bed, and despite the turbulent conditions of a British summer, we did manage to get out and use them. Inflating said paddle boards was easier than normal, since we could get into the Raptor’s load bay and lay them out along with our wet suits there, rather than taking up space in the busy car park.