Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 6
In theory it's a lean, mean working machine, but we're living with the ultimate version of Ford's Ranger pick-up truck to see if it lives up to the hype...
The car Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0 EcoBlue 210 4WD auto | Run by Max Edleston, senior photographer
Why it’s here To provide grin-inducing entertainment and practicality in equal measure
Needs to be Unstoppable on-road or off-it, reasonably sensible to run, and practical enough to be used as a working vehicle
Mileage 13,966 List price £57,064 Target Price £46,470 Price as tested £59,824 Test economy 25.4mpg Official economy 26.6mpg
2 July 2024 – A friend in need
Since driving my Ford Ranger Raptor, I’ve developed a complex. No, really. You see, every time a friend rings me, I cringe slightly in anticipation of what they might want. The request is usually along the lines of “Oh, hello mate. Yes, it would be great to see you. Will you be bringing your pick-up truck?”.
At least this popularity has given me lots of opportunities to put my Ranger Raptor through its paces. In payment for pulling my pick-up free of the mud I mentioned in my previous report, for example, some neighbours casually dropped into conversation that they were hosting a party, and would love some help shifting some barrels to be used as tables.
No problem, I cheerily replied, and set about rolling three old whisky barrels up a hastily-erected gangway before strapping them down to the load bed of my car with some ratchet straps. It’s a shame that with a carrying capacity of 652kg, my Raptor falls some way short of the tonne needed to classify it as a proper commercial vehicle – unlike the regular Ford Ranger – but in my experience so far, I’ve not come close to reaching that limit.
Next came a call from Autocar editor-at-large Matt Prior, who needed me to come and shoot his new company car, but who ended the call with the immortal words “Oh, and if you’ve got your pick-up with you, I could use a hand.” Matt keeps several horses, and the hand he needed turned out to be shifting a large mound of hay out to his fields. Again, the Raptor was volunteered, and having loaded its bed with hay, we set out across rutted farm tracks and fields to the horse’s paddock. Delivery number two completed.
The Raptor’s third call to action came courtesy of my partner, who wanted to take our paddle boards out during a weekend break to the Lake District – and in fairness, I wasn’t about to tell her no. So dutifully our paddle board bags were loaded alongside the rest of our luggage into the Raptor’s bed, and despite the turbulent conditions of a British summer, we did manage to get out and use them. Inflating said paddle boards was easier than normal, since we could get into the Raptor’s load bay and lay them out along with our wet suits there, rather than taking up space in the busy car park.
Back from our break, and the Raptor’s load bed faced another challenge following a call from editor Steve Huntingford – capturing images for a What Car? cover. Such images are usually taken from high up places so we can see all of the cars present, but due to the combination of an early start and a lack of caffeine, I didn’t have my step-ladder with me. Luckily, my Raptor stands taller than even the regular Ford Ranger, meaning all I needed to do to grab the final shot was clamber up with my tripod.
It’s rare to find a car that’s as versatile as my Raptor, and even though I’m sure my number of incoming phone calls will diminish when I hand the keys back, I’m happy to enjoy the popularity while it lasts.
