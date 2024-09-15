Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 10
In theory it's a lean, mean working machine, but we're living with the ultimate version of Ford's Ranger pick-up truck to see if it lives up to the hype...
The car Ford Ranger Raptor 2.0 EcoBlue 210 4WD auto | Run by Max Edleston, senior photographer
Why it’s here To provide grin-inducing entertainment and practicality in equal measure
Needs to be Unstoppable on-road or off-it, reasonably sensible to run, and practical enough to be used as a working vehicle
Mileage 15,971 List price £57,064 Target Price £57,064 Price as tested £59,824 Test economy 26.3mpg Official economy 25.4mpg
15 September 2024 – Roll up, roll up!
The total cost of a professional photographer’s equipment can exceed £5000 on any given day, which means keeping it safe is a top consideration when choosing my company cars. And when my recent company cars have mainly been pick-up trucks, which typically come with open load bays, security has been on my mind a lot.
When I ran a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck, for example, I opted for that car’s enclosed hard-top cover, which offered me lots of space to store my kit, but also big windows which anyone could use to peek in. In that car, I used to carry a blanket which I could drape over my equipment in the name of security.
Then, when I tried the previous-generation Ford Ranger, I used a manual roll-top cover, which successfully hid my equipment out of sight, but came with a bulky locking mechanism which required lots of effort to close. And while the cover itself was claimed to be waterproof, I worried about its long-term properties.
On my Ford Ranger Raptor, then, I was keen to find a solution which worked. Enter the optional Raptor Pack, which costs £1800 (excl. VAT) from the options list, but includes a powered roll-top tonneau cover as well as a plastic roll-over bar to make my car look even more menacing.
The powered roll-top has been great to use. It’s quick to open or close, and can be activated in three locations – on the go from the car’s key fob, from inside the driver’s cab using a button, or from a button inside the load bay itself. With very little fuss, the cover slides closed, keeping my kit out of sight and – so far – safe from any drizzle.
You lose a small amount of space in the load bay thanks to the roller’s mechanism, but you’d get the same with the manual roll-top. And as you’ll have read in my previous reports, space isn’t something my Ranger Raptor struggles with.
