Ford Ranger Raptor long-term test: report 10

Needs to be Unstoppable on-road or off-it, reasonably sensible to run, and practical enough to be used as a working vehicle

Mileage 15,971 List price £57,064 Target Price £57,064 Price as tested £59,824 Test economy 26.3mpg Official economy 25.4mpg

15 September 2024 – Roll up, roll up!

The total cost of a professional photographer’s equipment can exceed £5000 on any given day, which means keeping it safe is a top consideration when choosing my company cars. And when my recent company cars have mainly been pick-up trucks, which typically come with open load bays, security has been on my mind a lot.

When I ran a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck, for example, I opted for that car’s enclosed hard-top cover, which offered me lots of space to store my kit, but also big windows which anyone could use to peek in. In that car, I used to carry a blanket which I could drape over my equipment in the name of security.